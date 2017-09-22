Talari Networks: SD-WAN Event Speaking and Sponsorships Worldwide

Talari Networks innovator of the most reliable SD WAN technology Â announced its upcoming fall schedule for executive speaking and corporate sponsorship IT infrastructure and networking industry events in the United States and Europe.

Talari spokespersons will be focusing on a central theme across all global events: seamless migration of enterprise apps from WAN-edge to cloud. Organizations that incorporate Talari's SD-WAN technology into their edge network architecture gain the control and oversight enterprise customers demand to trust running business-critical applications in the hybrid-cloud. Leveraging Talari SD-WAN technology, organizations with distributed data centers and edge networks can treat the cloud like any other WAN link, meaning seamless access to SaaS and cloud apps via Talari's secure, resilient and intelligent-bandwidth conduits.

- Channel Partners (Avant), Austin, TX, 25-28 September - George Just, VP-Sales

- SD-WAN Summit, Paris, 26-28 September - Atchison Frazer, WW Head of Marketing

- IPExpo Europe, London, 4-5 October - Atchison Frazer/Jeff Zeichick, VP-Sales

- ConvergeOne Summit, Albany, NY, 17 October - Liz Barnhart, Director of Channels

- ONUG Fall, New York, 17-18 October - Atchison Frazer/Jeff Zeichick/George Just

- Tech Data Partner Summit, Scottsdale, AZ, 6-8 November - All

Talari is the original innovator of SD-WAN (Software-Defined WAN) technology, helping multi-site organizations transform their remote and branch-office networks by intelligently allocating more bandwidth at less cost, while delivering superior QoS for greater business continuity, operational agility and application control. Talari provides a 'failsafe' SD-WAN solution offering dynamic capacity, improved reliability and greater quality of experience. Our patented hardware and virtual solutions have proven so effective at delivering optimal WAN-path determination that Talari is uniquely trusted to broker real-time, VoIP traffic in large metro 911-emergency contact centers. Talari provides the most resilient and responsive edge network, delivering stable and redundant packet-level performance across hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures, regardless of the underlying transport technology or application architecture. Talari is deployed in over 400 organizations in 40 different countries with more than 9,000 aggregated SD-WAN sites.