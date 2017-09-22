World FTTx Market Database & Report 2017: Markets as of December 2016 & Forecasts up to 2021 - Research and Markets

The "World FTTx Market Database & Report Markets as of December 2016 & Forecasts up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The bundle World FTTx market includes two deliverables:

1. A report analyzing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2021.

It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world leaders.

2. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:

- 70+ countries & 250+ player sheets including their roll-out projects

- data for markets at December 2016 & forecasts up to 2021 for homes passed and subscribers by architecture (FTTH/B, VDSL, FTTx/Docsis 3.0)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key trends worldwide

1.2. Breakdown of Superfast broadband technologies

1.3. Leading countries, by FTTx solutions at December 2016

1.4. FTTH/B trends for the coming five years

2. Methodology

2.1. List of indicators by country

2.2. Definitions

2.3. Sources

3. FTTx access by region

3.1. FTTx access in Europe

3.1.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Europe

3.1.2. Main superfast broadband European markets

3.1.3 Growth of superfast broadband in Europe

3.2. FTTx access in Asia

3.2.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Asia

3.2.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Asia

3.2.3. Growth of superfast broadband in Asia

3.3. FTTx access in North America

3.3.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in North America

3.3.2. Growth of superfast broadband in North America

3.4. FTTx access in Latin America

3.4.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Latin America

3.4.2. Latin America's leading superfast broadband markets

3.5. FTTx access in Middle East & Africa

3.5.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Middle East & Africa

3.5.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Middle East & Africa

4. Major players

4.1. The globe's leading providers of superfast access

4.2. World FTTH/B leaders

4.3. Snapshot of the world's leading FTTH/B providers

4.4. Telcos vs. cablecos

4.5. Trends in technologies and architectures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vj5tc/world_fttx_market