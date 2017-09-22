ShoreTel Honored with Industry Accolades

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Sept.Â ShoreTelÂ Â (NASDAQ SHOR), a leading provider of communication solutions that make interactions simple, was recently honored with multiple awards recognizing the company's senior leadership, go to market approach and innovative technology solutions.

Mark Roberts Named Top Midmarket IT Vendor Executive by The Channel Company for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Channel Company annually recognizes influential vendor executives who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the needs of CIOs and IT leaders in the midmarket, one of the IT industry's fastest-growing sectors.

ShoreTel chief marketing officer, Mark Roberts , was named a 2017 Top Midmarket Vendor Executive for the fourth year in a row.

"It is an honor to be recognized again by The Channel Company and to represent ShoreTel's focus on the midmarket," said Roberts. "Midmarket organizations often need more than just an off-the-shelf solution but don't always have the resources to support excess complexity. The simplicity of ShoreTel Connect paired with the flexibility of our ShoreTel Summit CPaaS solution really creates an ideal combination for this market."

ShoreTel Takes Back-to-Back Awards for Best Vendor Spotlight at Midsize Enterprise Summit

Midsize Enterprise SummitTM is an event for midmarket IT executives, offering IT decision makers access to top vendors, seasoned analysts and peers. At the event this week, the ShoreTel team took home the Xcellence Award for Best Vendor Spotlight, which honors the top-performing technology solution providers based on IT decision makers' perceptions during the event.

ShoreTel also received the Best Vendor Spotlight at the spring Midsize Enterprise Summit earlier this year.

ShoreTel Connect CLOUD Wins Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Awards honor services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features and noteworthy developments - improving functionality and usability for their customers.

For the second year in a row, ShoreTel Connect CLOUD was named a winner for innovation in IP solutions.

ShoreTel Honored with Award for Best Telecommunication Website

ShoreTel also recently received top honors for its digital marketing with a 2017 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development from the Web Marketing Association. ShoreTel's corporate site won for Best Telecommunication Website.

Winners in the WebAward Competition are chosen by independent judges based on seven criteria - design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation and content.

