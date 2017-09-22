StubHub Center And Mobilitie Bring State-of-the-art Wireless Connectivity To StubHub Center, Home Of The LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. , Sept.Â StubHub Center, home of the five time MLS Cup champions the LA Galaxy, announced a new partnership with Mobilitie, the largest privately held wireless infrastructure provider in the United States . The multiyear partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, establishes Mobilitie as the exclusive wireless communication services and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider of the multiuse sports stadium and will ensure fans have great wireless connectivity to their mobile devices.

As part of the partnership, Mobilitie will design, install, and operate StubHub Center's new multicarrier DAS network, which is designed specifically to enhance the gameday experience, and increase wireless network capacity and connectivity for tens of thousands of soccer-loving fans. The new partnership combines AEG's portfolio and venue-management experience with Mobilitie's wireless network experience at large sporting and entertainment venues. StubHub Center's wireless network will be the most robust installation of its kind at an MLS stadium with a fiber-to-the-edge design and the ability to handle a record amount of capacity.

"Mobilitie understands the fan experience from a digital standpoint, and we could not be more proud to have such a trusted, topnotch partner overseeing our wireless connectivity needs," said Katie Pandolfo , general manager of StubHub Center. "Our goal was to offer fast, efficient and seamless connectivity, and Mobilitie's industry-leading wireless team will not only help us meet the demands of our fans, but will also enable us to provide state-of-the-art connectivity and outstanding live experiences at the same time."

With the new Mobilitie DAS network, StubHub Center will be able to offer improved fan experiences, complete with the rich, interactive mobile capabilities, real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications, all delivered with seamless connectivity from start to finish. Passionate fans will be able to capture and share their favorite moments in-real time while staying perfectly connected throughout the game.

"MLS fans are devoted data users. They don't just watch the game, they're interacting with the world, checking stats, sending photos and posting to social media," said Christos Karmis , president of Mobilitie. "Together with StubHub Center, we are providing Galaxy fans one of the most connected and robust wireless networks at any sports and entertainment venue in the country."

The neutral DAS installation deployed by Mobilitie at StubHub Center includes a dense capacity configuration of more than 200 antennas connected by almost 8 miles of fiber throughout the venue to ensure the best wireless performance. With the robust antenna design layout and fiber connectivity to the edge, the system will also be upgradeable to 5G standards when available.

"Mobilitie's DAS network sets a benchmark for facility management, and we are proud to be partnering with a company that values innovation just as much as we do," said George Pappas , vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "We look forward to growing our relationship and making our venues that much more state-of-the art with the help of this cutting-edge connectivity solution."

ABOUT MOBILITIE Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States . As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. We fund, deploy, and operate next generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, and government transportation. The highest mobile data traffic ever recorded during an event was carried by a Mobilitie DAS network. Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides local residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. Our high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media, and other mobile applications. Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

ABOUT STUBHUB CENTER StubHub Center is southern California's home of world-class competition and training facilities for amateur, Olympic, collegiate and professional athletes. Managed by AEG Facilities, the $150 million , privately financed facility was developed by AEG on a 125-acre site on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) in Carson, California . StubHub Center features an 8,000-seat tennis stadium, a 27,167-seat stadium for soccer, football and other athletic competitions and outdoor concerts; a 2,000-seat facility for track & field and a 2,450-seat indoor Velodrome - the VELO Sports Center - for track cycling. StubHub Center is home to Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, the five-time MLS Cup Champions in addition to hosting the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. StubHub Center is also home of the United States Tennis Association's (USTA) High Performance Training Center, the national team training headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and EXOS, an international training center for elite and professional athletes. For additional information, please visit www.stubhubcenter.com.

