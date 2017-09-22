Clique Announces Health and Wellness Program

RESTON, Va. , Sept.Â The Clique executive team is proud to announce the official launch of their Clique Health and Wellness program.Â The program, which has been in Beta since January 2017 , provides Clique employees, customers, and partners access to cutting edge wellness programs and top tier health and wellness professionals.Â Currently including insight from a team of experts in nutrition, mental health, and fitness the program is managed by ex professional boxer, and Contender contestant, Jimmy Lange .

"It all started during a 5am session with (Clique CEO) Andy Powers ," said Lange. "We were in the ring discussing the parallels between boxing and business, when Andy expressed his interest in bringing this to everyone on the Clique team." That was in November of 2016. By January; Powers, Lange, and Clique President Tim Gentry had built a fitness program and rolled it out to the first 10 employees. Now, 50 Cliquesters are working with Lange on a monthly basis, and about 100 have been through a mental wellness program led by a Harvard trained professor. "This started as an idea to get the Clique team in shape, but now I see that we are having a real impact on lives. I've got people who have never stepped into a gym before showing up at 5am to get the first session of the day. I never imagined the impact that this would have on the team."

The Clique Health and Wellness program spans the spectrum of employee health - from 'healthy eating' kits for travelling employees to extended maternity and paternity leave. Cliquesters are offered flexible time to engage with all of these new resources, and most schedule them into the work week. "We are aiming to ensure that working at, or with, Clique is an experience that leaves you better off: professionally, mentally, and physically," said Gentry.

"I've seen growth in office attendance and productivity," noted Powers, "but, most importantly, the team is happier and more engaged - we've got something new to bond over." Powers and Gentry still work with Lange 5 days a week, but they now have to book their sessions much further in advance.

For more information, find us at www.CliqueAPI.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clique-announces-health-and-wellness-program-300523806.html

SOURCE Clique

http://www.cliqueapi.com