Digital Guardian Showcases Collaboration with Microsoft Azure Information Protection at the Microsoft Ignite Conference

Digital Guardian today announced it will be showcasing its collaboration with Microsoft Azure Information Protection at the sold out Microsoft Ignite Conference, which takes place September 24 29, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The collaboration between Digital Guardian and Microsoft Azure Information Protection provides significantly enhanced data loss prevention capabilities that integrates key components of Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Digital Guardian DLP (DG DLP).

Leveraging the new Microsoft Azure Information Protection dev platform, Digital Guardian will be demonstrating how joint Microsoft and Digital Guardian customers can extend their current DLP policies to automatically apply AIP controls. The combination of Microsoft's new AIP and Digital Guardian's rich visibility into file classification and movement will enable organizations to securely collaborate both internally and with outside third parties while protecting files from inappropriate egress and unsanctioned usage.

WHAT: Digital Guardian will be presenting its collaboration with Microsoft AIP in the Theater Session "Extending Classification, Labeling, and Protection to Third Party Applications."

WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, from 5:05pm-5:25pm ET.

WHERE: The OCC Hyatt Regency Theater, Level 1, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the Theater Session, Digital Guardian will be running video demonstrations throughout the conference at the Microsoft Booth.

"In the future, Digital Guardian will continue to leverage the Microsoft Azure Information Protection dev platform to support file protection across all supported Windows, macOS and Linux platforms, said Tony Themelis, vice president, product management, Digital Guardian." "We will also support automated DLP capabilities for Microsoft Azure Information Protection Labeling for Office and Acrobat applications. We anticipate general availability of this functionality during the summer of 2018."

If you're planning to attend the Microsoft Ignite Conference, please sign up to meet with Digital Guardian and Microsoft Representatives or request to see the Digital Guardian DLP/Microsoft AIP video demo when you visit the Microsoft Booth.

