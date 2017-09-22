AT&T AUDIENCE Network to Premiere Season 2 of "Religion of Sports" Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , Sept. Following a successful debut season, AT&T AUDIENCEÂ Network will kick off the second season of its original documentary series "Religion of Sports" Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET PT.

The series is available exclusively on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-Verse. "Religion of Sports" was co-created by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady , Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan , and award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra .

Each episode takes viewers around the world to examine untold stories of sports. It gives an in-depth look at stories celebrating the transcendent nature of sports and their influence on society.

Season 2 kicks off with the fascinating story of soccer team FC Lampedusa. International refugees now living in Hamburg, Germany's St. Pauli district make up most of the team.

The episode will air at the Tribeca TV Festival, presented by AT&T. It details the social responsibility the club feels for its city and members. It also bridges sports with an important, relevant social issue - immigration. The team and its fans regularly take their passion beyond the field by participating in protests against social injustices to bring about change.

"Season 2 of 'Religion of Sports' will showcase sports stories viewers may not be aware of, but they're stories that have a profound effect on cultures, countries and people from around the world," said Chris Long , head of the AT&T AUDIENCE Network. "Tom, Michael, Gotham and I are proud of the team's effort to bring these stories to life. We want to highlight cultures unknown to the mass consumer, which has been rewarded with a viewing at the Tribeca TV Festival."

Season 2 of "Religion of Sports" also details a variety of topics and stories. See episodes on:

"Religion of Sports" is produced by Dirty Robbers Productions. Chris Uettwiller , Martin Desmond Roe and Constance Shwartz-Morini serve as executive producers.

All episodes are available OnDemand on DIRECTV and U-verse platforms. AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.

