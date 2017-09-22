Public Safety LTE Market by Infrastructure, Services, Deployment Model, Applications And Region - Global Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK , Sept. "The overall public safety LTE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7%" The overall public safety LTE market is expected to be valued at USD 782.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3,091.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% between 2017 and 2023. The government initiatives toward public safety, interoperability concerns, and rising demand for unmanned operations and remote surveillance is driving the public safety LTE market for infrastructure and services. The key restraining factor for the growth of the public safety LTE market is the limited availability of spectrum. For communication purposes, the usable frequency spectrum extends from 3 kHz to 300 GHz only. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05108759 "The public safety LTE market for end use devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period" The public safety LTE market for end use devices is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the demand for end use devices arising from the implemented public safety LTE networks during the forecast period. Interoperable devices will rule the market for at least a decade. Companies manufacturing end use devices that are interoperable with LMR or TETRA network will be benefitted the most. "Law enforcement and border control is expected to hold the major share of public safety LTE applications" Law enforcement and border control includes agencies such as police and military. Broadband in public safety gives law enforcement the advantage to access information, stream video, and collaborate in real time. Law enforcement and border control remains the largest application of public safety LTE. The high number of users in this segment is the major reason for a higher share of this application in the said market. The government initiatives on citizen safety and increasing expenditures on public safety and security are expected to drive this market. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key people in the public safety LTE market. The break up of primary participants for the report has been shown below By Company Type Tier I 72 %, Tier II 14%, and Tier III 14% By Designation C Level Executives 86% and Managers 14% By Region North America 72%, Europe 14%, and APAC 14% The report also profiles the key players in this market. The major companies profiled in this section are General Dynamics Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands ), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Cobham PLC (UK), Nokia Corporation (Finland ), Bittium Corporation (Finland ), Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited (South Korea ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden ), AT&T Inc. (US), Mentura Group OY (Finland ), Sonim Technologies Inc. (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan ), Leonardo Societa Per Azioni (Italy ), and Hytera Communication Co. Ltd. (China ). Research Coverage This research report categorizes the overall public safety LTE market based on infrastructure and services, deployment model, application, and geography. The report discusses the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market, as well as the value chain analysis. Reasons to Buy the Report The report would help leaders new entrants in this market in the following ways 1. This report segments the public safety LTE market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for subsegments across different regions. 2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. 3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the information on the competitors' ecosystem, new product or service launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, and collaborations. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05108759 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-safety-lte-market-by-infrastructure-services-deployment-model-applications-and-region---global-forecast-to-2023-300523766.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

http://www.reportlinker.com