Xfinity Stores Nationwide to Open at 8:00 A.M. On September 22 for iPhone 8 Launch

Comcast is opening its Xfinity Stores nationwide at 8 00 a.m. local time on September 22 in all of its markets to enable consumers to purchase the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.Â Xfinity Internet customers who activate a new Xfinity Mobile line in stores can get the next generation iPhone from Apple, and also trade in their qualifyingÂ devices and receive a check for the value of that device within 30 days.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver, and a new gold - and made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone,Â Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 PlusÂ features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect inÂ five different lighting styles.

XfinityÂ Mobile, which recently completed a full-scale nationwide rollout in all of itsÂ service areas, combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE networkÂ with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots across theÂ country. It's available to all Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up toÂ five lines withÂ unlimited nationwide talk and text, no line access fees, andÂ 100 MB of shared data.

XfinityÂ Mobile customers can choose from two straightforward data options - "By theÂ Gig" for $12 per GB of shared data across all lines on their account perÂ month,Â or Unlimited for $45 per month, per line. With Xfinity Mobile, customers onlyÂ pay for the data they use. When paying by the gigabyte, they can "switch andÂ save" by changing to Unlimited anytime during their billing cycle. They canÂ also "mix and match" By the Gig and Unlimited on an account so each individualÂ has aÂ data option that makes sense for them.

Combining wireless service with Comcast's other Xfinity experiences creates a simpler solution for internet and entertainment inside and out of the home. By auto-connecting to the customer's home Wi-Fi, the service takes the friction out of connecting to Wi-Fi. Plus, when using Xfinity Mobile, customers are already signed into their other Xfinity apps - whether it's watching up to 200 live TV channels and 40,000 On Demand movies and shows with the Xfinity Stream app, or controlling your home devices from the road with the Xfinity Home app.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visitÂ XfinityMobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visitÂ www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation's first wireless service combining America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 18 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan - easily switching from "By the Gig" to "Unlimited" at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.