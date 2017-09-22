Sterling Partners Announces New Partnership with World Fiber Technologies

Sterling Partners (Sterling) has announced its partnership with World Fiber (World Fiber) Technologies, LLC, a leading fiber optic network contractor headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. World Fiber engineers, designs, constructs and maintains fiber optic and wireless networks for U.S. and international clients operating in the telecommunications, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), open road tolling systems (ORT) and renewable energy business sectors.

World Fiber's founder and CEO, Mark Battle, a 30-year industry veteran, and his management team will work with Sterling to broaden the national contractor's geographical reach and enhance its ability to further develop the company's telecommunications, renewable energy expertise and specialty contracting arm.

"I am as excited about World Fiber's future as I was the day I founded the company. This partnership unlocks so much new opportunity both nationally and within our existing client base. I have always said our people are World Fiber's greatest strengths and Sterling's growth capital allows us to continue our commitment to the safest work environment and offer new career and continuing education opportunities to our people," said Battle.

The Sterling partnership compliments World Fiber's core values established by Battle nearly two decades ago, better positions the company to provide enhanced support and services for clients and offer additional career opportunities to established and new employees.

Since founding World Fiber in 1997, Battle has grown the company into a nationally recognized provider of innovative solutions for the fiber optic and wireless telecommunications industries. With more than 20 years of experience, the company's highly skilled and talented staff designs, engineers, constructs and maintains advanced communication networks (fiber optic, broadband and wireless) for local, state and federal agencies (primarily DOTs) and the private telecommunications industry. World Fiber is prequalified, certified and licensed as a general utilities and electrical contractor in more than 30 states across the country.

Battle will remain as CEO and the entire expert World Fiber management team and employees will remain in place to serve the company's expanding client base.

"We believe telecommunications, renewable energy, ITS and tolling markets will see tremendous growth in the coming years and demand for Mark and his team's industry experience, local expertise and exceptional work will increase exponentially. Our partnership will allow World Fiber to meet and exceed demand with current clients and in new markets," said Mike Drai, Managing Director at Sterling Partners.

About World Fiber Technologies

Founded in 1997, World Fiber Technologies is a U.S. based telecommunications, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and open road tolling systems (ORT) solutions provider with expertise in the growing renewable energy business sector. The company provides engineering, design, construction and maintenance expertise and services for fiber optic networks, wireless communications systems, ITS, traffic signalization, ORT systems and broadband telecommunications solutions. For nearly two decades, World Fiber has been driven by six core values: ownership, people, stability and flexibility, relationships, reinvestment and perseverance. For more information, visit: www.worldfiber.com.

About Sterling Partners

Sterling Partners is a private equity firm with a distinct point of view on how to build great companies. Founded in 1983 and having invested billions of dollars, Sterling is guided by its stated purpose, INSPIRED GROWTH®, which describes Sterling's approach to investing in differentiated businesses and growing them in inspired ways. Sterling provides valuable support to the management teams of the companies in which the firm invests through a deep and dedicated team of professionals, including a strong network of outside directors and advisors. The people at Sterling believe in ideas and ideals, in people and in partnerships that drive long-term success. For more information, visit: www.sterlingpartners.com.