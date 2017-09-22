MilesTek Introduces Industrial M12 Cable Assemblies for use in Harsh Environments

DENTON, Texas , Sept.Â MilesTek, a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that it has released a new series of M12 cable assemblies to address harsh environment networking.

The new cable assemblies feature high-flex, outdoor CMX-rated, double-shielded, FR-TPE cable and IP68 rated M12 connectors. They are designed to exceed category standards and ensure optimal network throughput even in harsh military and industrial environments.

The cables are available off-the-shelf with various connector combinations that include D-coded, 4-position male and female M12s as well as male RJ45 plugs. Additionally, these cables are rated for 600V and are flex-tested to 1 million cycles at 10x cable OD and 10 million cycles at 20x cable OD.

"Our new M12 cables are perfect for use in industrial and military applications when a screw down connector is required due to shock and vibration. These cables also feature double shielding to thwart unwanted EMI and RFI often found in manufacturing and industrial environments," said Mark Hearn , Product Manager.

These new IP68-rated M12 cables are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Denton, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.

