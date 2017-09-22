Hanwha Techwin America Unveils Smart Doorbell

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Hanwha Techwin America (formerly Samsung Techwin America), a leader in consumer video monitoring and home surveillance products, today unveiled the Wisenet SmartCam D1, the world's first video doorbell with face recognition alerts in the market.

The D1 is equipped with next-generation technology, including face recognition and human detection, enabled by Hanwha Techwin's advanced Wisenet 5 chipset. When a person's face is detected, the doorbell captures and crops the face automatically. The user can assign a name to the face, noting them as an "interested face." Through the Wisenet SmartCam+ mobile app, users can receive alerts when an unidentified visitor or an "interested face" is detected at the door. The technology reduces false alerts, only alerting users to humans, and not animals or cars passing. What's more, users with a Hanwha Techwin SmartCloud service plan can also filter through videos based on specific individuals captured by face recognition.

The Wisenet 5 chipset also enables Abnormal Sound Detection. When the video doorbell identifies sirens, screaming, and glass breaking, an audio alert is immediately sent to the user's smartphone.

In addition, the video doorbell has a built-in microphone and speaker for Two-Way Talk, live-view on demand, high performance wide dynamic range for color balance in backlit situations, and 2D/3D noise reduction to improve images taken in low-light conditions. The camera also features 1080p full HD streaming, 150-degree field of view, and dual Wi-Fi band.

Users are alerted when the doorbell rings through their existing hardwired mechanical/electric chime bell, as well as through the mobile app. The D1 can also connect with the Wisenet-SmartCam A1 home security system and be set up to notify users via both devices when the doorbell rings.

Recordings from the D1 can be stored via Hanwha Techwin's SmartCloud cloud storage service, powered by video analytics. Subscription plans are available for event storage for 30 days, 60 days, and 180 days.

"The D1 is the latest in Hanwha Techwin's suite of home security products, providing another way for people to easily monitor and ensure the safety of their homes, children, and pets," said Richard Simone , Hanwha Techwin America VP of Sales and Marketing. "The advanced technology in our Wisenet 5 chipset enables the doorbell with face recognition, human detection, and Abnormal Sound Detection, giving people peace of mind when they're away from their homes."

The D1 will be featured on HSN, the Home Shopping Network, on September 24 for $249 . It will also be available on Amazon and in a kit with the SmartCam A1 indoor and outdoor camera system at Sam's Club in October.

Wisenet SmartCam+ App Hanwha Techwin has made major upgrades to its Wisenet SmartCam+ app, in addition to adding the D1 to it. Users can quickly navigate through the new app with its easy-to-use features, updated home screen, and simple product setup. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Hanwha Techwin America To advance video surveillance solutions worldwide, the Hanwha Group acquired Samsung Techwin America from Samsung in December 2014 . Building on the company's history of innovation, Hanwha Techwin America is dedicated to providing security solutions with the highest levels of performance, reliability and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.wisenetlife.com.

