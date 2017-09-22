Sigma Systems Chief Technology Officer to Address CSPs at Futurecom 2017

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, has today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, will be speaking at Futurecom 2017 the largest ICT event in Latin America.

Catherine will address communications service providers (CSPs) and industry professionals at the Sao Paulo event on what's driving the digitalization mandate for operators.

Ahead of her presentation, Catherine commented: "The digitalization of the CSP is about transforming business operations, based on a thorough understanding of customer needs, behaviours and experiences. This requires a shift in corporate culture, and many CSPs are not making the changes necessary to embrace digital innovation and become market leading digital service providers.

To deliver on a digital transformation, operators must embrace digital innovation and enable the rapid launch and fulfillment of new products through adopting a catalog-driven agile B/OSS overlay to their legacy systems. This is the fastest path to creating, selling and delivering digital products and services and is the future for communications providers seeking to become market leading digital service providers."

Latin America, in particular, is primed for digital transformation where ARPU levels are relatively low, customer churn is high, and where the propensity to switch carriers is largely driven by the availability of new, improved offers. Through a catalog-driven approach, operators can expect to be faster and more dynamic in their ability to create high value offers that attract and maintain customers.

