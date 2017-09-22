IdentityForce Mobile Named Gold Security Software Product Winner in 9th Annual 2017 Golden Bridge Awards

IdentityForce, Inc., a pioneer of identity protection solutions and services, today announced that its mobile app has won a Gold Security Software Product Award from the 2017 Golden Bridge AwardsÂ program. Released in May 2017, IdentityForce Mobile enables members to spot fraud quickly from anywhere, as well as view alerts and notifications immediately. The app's intuitive navigation and features were designed and influenced by IdentityForce members through surveys and a preview community.

"We are extremely honored to have our identity theft protection mobile app recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards," said Steven Bearak, CEO of IdentityForce. "This award is especially meaningful as we truly believe that how we engaged our members in a preview community of our mobile app bridged the gap between our product development roadmap and the expectations of our members. The collaboration between our user community, along with the organizations that rely on us every day to protect the personal identities of their employees and clients, is at the forefront of our product development strategy. IdentityForce Mobile is a tangible example of that."

IdentityForce Mobile, available on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, enables members to spot fraud quickly because they have instant access to alerts and notifications. The app's intuitive navigation and features were designed and influenced by IdentityForce members through surveys and a preview community. The app includes access to key capabilities to ensure that members can instantly access all their personal identity protection information with just a few taps of their smartphones, including:

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers' recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.

About IdentityForce

ForÂ nearly 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. A pioneer of identity protection, IdentityForce's innovationÂ andÂ customer-centric approach has made the company a trusted partner forÂ both organizations and individuals.Â IdentityForce also provides custom-tailored programs to organizations enabling them to build closer relationships and additional revenue streams.Â In 2015, the U.S. government awarded IdentityForce elite Tier One status as an approved provider of identity protection services for data breaches affecting over 21.5 million people. IdentityForce is the only identity protection provider awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal. Follow IdentityForce onÂ Twitter, become a fan onÂ Facebook, engage with us onÂ LinkedIn, and join us onÂ Google+. Learn more atÂ www.identityforce.com.

