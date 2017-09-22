FreeWave Technologies Introduces Its Most Advanced OEM Embedded Radio to Date

BOULDER, Colo. , Sept.Â FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (www.freewave.com), a leader in industrial, secure Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced the general availability of the ZumLink Z9 PC (http bit.ly ZumLink900), the latest in the company's line of 900 MHz radios designed for OEM and embedded applications. The radios are designed to function in rugged environments for a variety of applications across Industrial IoT (IIoT) markets, including defense, precision agriculture, oil and gas, unmanned systems, smart cities and utilities.Â Additionally, future iterations of the Z9 PC will feature full programmability with third party applications, a clear differentiator for wireless within the Industrial IoT.

"The Z9-PC is our most advanced embeddable radio to date," said Phil Linker, senior product manager at FreeWave Technologies. "Not only does it support the functionality of FreeWave's ZumLink 900 MHz Z9-PE radio, but will include the ZumIQâ„¢ App Server with the ability to host third-party applications at the edge of IIoT networks. Companies in critical industries can utilize data and provide command and control like never before."

Over the past year, FreeWave has introduced the ZumLink 900 MHz Series of radios to include the Z9-P, Z9-PE, Z9-C, and Z9-T, each of which provides a unique value proposition. The Z9-PC is the culmination of the 900 MHz radio series, as it provides versatility and flexibility, and, most importantly, provides programmability for industries in need of future-proof IIoT technology. ZumLink is the underpinning of the company's go-forward strategy for Industrial IoT (IIoT) and embedded radio applications. ZumLink's ï¬‚exible, high-speed, low power consumption radios leverage FreeWave's ZumBoostâ„¢ Network Acceleration Pack to assure the most efficient network platform possible. ZumBoost introduces techniques such as compression, packet aggregation, forward error correction, and patent-pending Adaptive Spectrum Learning technology to ensure maximum throughput to meet the demands of today's wireless applications.

Additional features include:

Availability: ZumLink Z9-PC is available now. Pricing varies, depending upon quantity. For more information, please visit: (http://bit.ly/ZumLink900).

About FreeWave Technologies FreeWave Technologies (www.freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

