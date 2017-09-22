Red Lion Introduces Industrial IP67 Managed Gigabit Ethernet Switches with PoE

YORK, Pa. , Sept.Â Red Lion Controls, the global experts in communication, monitoring and control for industrial automation and networking, today announced new additions to its N TronÂ series of industrial Ethernet switches. The new Power over Ethernet (PoE) and non POE models are designed for industrial applications requiring reliability, Gigabit performance, advanced management features and ease of use. Reliability maximizes network uptime, preventing lost production, or even worse, a safety risk. M12 cable connections ensure continuity in applications where motion or vibration exist, and the switches are ruggedized to operate in the harshest conditions.

Red Lion's new IP67 managed Gigabit Ethernet switches provide a rugged, dust proof and water-resistant enclosure with sixteen 10/100/1000Base-T(X) M12 X-coded ports to create a reliable and secure communication network for equipment in harsh environments. They are ideal for railway and other industrial applications subject to shock, vibration and extreme temperature conditions. Two bypass relays enable data to continue to flow through the bypass relay ports, even in the event of a power outage. The new models offer secure M12 copper ports, plug and play operation, bypass relay port options, robust remote monitoring, N-Ringâ„¢ and N-Linkâ„¢ ring technology and N-Viewâ„¢ device monitoring and firmware management technology. Additional features include:

"High reliability and extreme environmental specs have become the hallmark of Red Lion's N-Tron series Ethernet switches," said Diane Davis , director of product management, networking at Red Lion Controls. "With more and more industrial devices using PoE, industry demands have increased across the board, so these models will be attractive to a broad spectrum of vertical markets including industrial, transportation and intelligent traffic applications."

The new NT24k-16M12 switches are CE, UL Class 1 Div 2 and rail certified. Red Lion's industrial networking portfolio offers customers a wide variety of options that drive operational efficiencies while addressing industry demands. For more information, visit www.redlion.net/nt24k.

For sales inquiries or product questions, call +1 (717) 767-6511 or email us at sales@redlion.net.

About Red Lion Controls As the global experts in communication, monitoring and control for industrial automation and networking, Red Lion has been delivering innovative solutions for over 40 years. Our automation, Ethernet and cellular M2M technology enables companies worldwide to gain real-time data visibility that drives productivity. Product brands include Red Lion, N-Tron and Sixnet. With headquarters in York , Pennsylvania , the company has offices across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe . Red Lion is part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company. For more information, please visit www.redlion.net.

Â©2017 Red Lion Controls, Inc. All rights reserved. Red Lion , the Red Lion logo, N-Tron, N-Ring, N-Link and N-View are registered trademarks of Red Lion Controls, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts: Rebecca Cressler Red Lion Controls +1 (717) 767-6961 x6904 rebecca.cressler@redlion.net Stephen Oakes LEWIS +1 (781) 418-2472 redlion@teamlewis.com www.redlion.net

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Cressler

Red Lion Controls

+1 (717) 767-6961 x6904

rebecca.cressler@redlion.net

Stephen Oakes

LEWIS

+1 (781) 418-2472

redlion@teamlewis.com

www.redlion.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-lion-introduces-industrial-ip67-managed-gigabit-ethernet-switches-with-poe-300523500.html

SOURCE Red Lion Controls

http://www.redlion.net