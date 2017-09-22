RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Launches 7 New ETFs on NEO

Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO Exchange" or "NEO") is pleased to announce that RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") has launched seven new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on NEO that began trading today. With the launch of these new index tracking ETFs, RBC GAM Inc. becomes the sixth and newest fund provider to list with NEO in 2017.

The following RBC ETFs to begin trading today:

"We are excited to expand our family of RBC ETFs to include a suite of index-tracking solutions listed on the NEO exchange," said Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs.

While this is the first time RBC GAM Inc. has listed ETFs on NEO, many existing RBC ETFs already trade comfortably on the exchange. In the month of August 2017, NEO accounted for 52% of all volume in RBC GAM ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"We are thrilled that our success in the ETF listing space has given RBC Global Asset Management confidence to list these new ETFs on NEO," said Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEO Exchange. "Through our ongoing efforts to educate the investor community about the benefits of competing listing venues and the implementation of NEO-listed data across all relevant market data distribution channels, we are working to build a healthier, more competitive market in Canada. We look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with RBC Global Asset Management."

RBC GAM Inc. joins BlackRock Asset Management, BMO Global Asset Management, Invesco Canada, Mackenzie Investments and Redwood Asset Management as ETF providers with listings on NEO. Today's launch of RBC ETFs brings the total number of ETF listings on NEO to 25, comprised of 42 symbols.

About NEO Exchange

Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. is a new Canadian stock exchange using a bold new blueprint that puts investors, businesses looking to raise capital and dealers first. Launched in March 2015, the NEO Exchange currently offers an innovative trading venue and a value added listing venue for capital raising companies and investment products. The NEO Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aequitas Innovations Inc., a company founded by a diverse group of prominent investors representative of all Canadian capital market stakeholders. For more information, please visit: aequitasNEO.com.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manages approximately $400 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.