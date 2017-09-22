New Research Underwritten By Vonage Correlates Advancements In Cloud Communications To Better Business Outcomes

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Sept. New research from International Data Corporation (IDC), sponsored by Vonage (NYSE VG), a leading provider of business cloud communications, has uncovered powerful business advantages for companies using cloud communications. Businesses using both Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for enhanced employee collaboration and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for deeper customer relationships have reported higher profitability, customer satisfaction, and speed to market.

"All business communications are not created equal," Alan Masarek , Vonage CEO, commented. "Today's business communications should provide solutions to challenges companies face in two key areas: internal collaboration for employees, and meaningful connection with customers outside of the company. When designed and implemented strategically, business communications enhance workforce productivity, create exceptional customer experiences, and solve business challenges."

The study, the detailed results and analysis of which will be published in a forthcoming IDC White Paper,* revealed that a modern voice and messaging cloud platform is critical for successful digital transformation initiatives. Many companies with exceptional customer service have leading-edge cloud communications platforms, but decision-makers are often confused about the role that communications can play in driving how business gets done.

"While one would assume that strong communications users are the youngest companies or digital natives, it might be surprising to learn that many are established businesses that have realized they must be agile and transform how they do business," said Mark Winther , group VP of Telecom Custom Solutions, IDC. "Digital natives may completely disrupt an industry, but companies need to look at this as an opportunity to conduct business and engage customers in new ways. Our data clearly show that cloud communications enable businesses to quickly adapt and transform and, as a result, not only survive but actually thrive in their respective industries."

A New Way of Identifying Communications Leaders and Laggards

The IDC study of more than 800 firms uncovers which businesses are enjoying the full benefits of cloud communications and details why others are lagging far behind. IDC ranked businesses into four new categories starting with the most "advanced" in terms of cloud communications:

This is the first methodology that enables business decision-makers to rate their own company's adoption of critical communications solutions and offers them a roadmap for driving better business outcomes through successful implementation.

Overarching Business Benefits

The IDC study exposed three major differences in business performance for companies using both unified and contextual cloud communications:

Findings Reveal 3 Ways Cloud Communications Quantifiably Changes Business Performance

"We've always seen cloud communications as a game-changer for businesses because of our first-hand experience helping customers create better business outcomes and enabling companies of various sizes and industries to be more successful through the use of business cloud communications," Mr. Masarek added. "Now, this comprehensive research from IDC confirms what we and our customers have been experiencing. For the first time, businesses can seamlessly blend their external customer communications with their workforce communications and easily integrate these with business cloud applications for better productivity and more meaningful, personalized customer connections."

*Source: Custom research sponsored by Vonage - Business Communications Transformation: Best-in-Class Communications as a Competitive Advantage, September 2017

Methodology

Leading IT market research and advisory firm, IDC, surveyed 805 mid-sized businesses and enterprises about the state and maturity of their communications. Businesses included a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, real estate, telecommunications, financial institutions, life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities. The number of employees, from each company, ranged from 250 to more than 10,000.

