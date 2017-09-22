DISH Airs Live 4K College Football from FOX Sports

DISH today announced that it will deliver select college football games from FOX Sports' FS1 in 4K, beginning with the Oklahoma Baylor matchup on Saturday, September 23 at 6 30 p.m. ET. Games will be simulcast in the pixel packed format every weekend on DISH channel 540 throughout football season for Hopper 3 customers.

"DISH has offered 4K-ready set-top boxes for three years, and 4K TV market share is anticipated to exceed one-in-four U.S. households by the end of 2017," said Vivek Khemka, DISH executive vice president and chief technology officer. "The missing element? 4K programming. That's why it's great to see forward-looking companies like FOX invest in 4K production, so together we can deliver live entertainment in crystal-clear resolution."

This move is part of a broader agreement that includes future 4K coverage of college basketball games, Major League Baseball and NASCAR racing.

DISH offers a slate of 4K programming from NBCUniversal, Netflix, The Orchard and Mance Media. The company has also delivered special 4K broadcasts throughout the past year, including a live PPV broadcast of Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva mixed martial arts fight, Planet Earth II, and NBC's coverage of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad from Rio de Janeiro.

About DISH

