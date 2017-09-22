Intel’s Josh Walden to Keynote at CTA and TechCo’s Innovate Celebrate

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today released a first look at Innovate Celebrate's conference schedule, where the biggest names in tech meet the world's most cutting edge startups. Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager of the New Technology Group, Intel, will deliver a keynote address focusing on how Intel is driving the data revolution. Innovate Celebrate will be held October 9 11 at the InterContinental San Francisco in California.

"We are thrilled to have Intel's Josh Walden as our keynote speaker this year, whose outlook on innovation and new technologies is shaping the future of computing and wearable devices. Intel is a prime example of how technology can be used to drive innovators both big and small," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Innovate Celebrate continues to offer engaging programming and be an intersection of many different tech communities. TechCo's partnership with CTA allows this annual event thrive as a startup-friendly, premier conference that brings together tech companies to gain knowledge, identify new partners and collaborate,"

Co-hosted by CTA and TechCo, Innovate Celebrate has an exciting three day experience planned for attendees. Days will be packed with compelling speakers, fireside chats, industry panels, research forecasting, trend predictions, mentor sessions, workshops, coaching, networking events, excursions and more.

"We are excited to host the Innovate Celebrate conference with CTA, this time in the heart of San Francisco, and elevate the opportunity for our attendees and startup founders to connect with the investors, mentors, and industry leaders in attendance that will help them build a high-growth company," said Frank Gruber, CEO and cofounder, TechCo. "This year we are hosting 100 Startup of the Year semifinalists from around the world. We are excited to see everyone in Silicon Valley this October."

Innovate Celebrate will also host the fifth annual TechCo Startup of the Year competition. One hundred tech startups from around the world will compete for cash and prizes and the coveted title of "Startup of the Year." Contestants will pitch to judges throughout the three day conference, culminating with a live, on-stage pitch competition in front of conference attendees. Last year's winner, ShearShare, recently landed a partnership that allowed them to onboard their franchisees across more than 20 states. Other winners have sold their startups to Fortune 1000 companies or acquired funding from investors. Read more about the semifinalists.

Current event highlights include:

Tuesday, October 10

Wednesday, October 11

Take a look at the full schedule and check back often for updates. Register now or visit the Innovate Celebrate page for more information.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS