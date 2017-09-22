SGN Relies on CA Technologies to Secure its Digital Transformation Strategy

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced that SGN, one of the United Kingdom's largest gas distribution network companies, has chosen CA Privileged Access Management to secure its cloud infrastructure.

SGN manages the network that distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million homes and businesses across Scotland, the South of England and part of Northern Ireland.

"Security is a vital aspect of our innovation strategy and CA Technologies is the ideal partner to deliver complete protection. Their best-in-class security solution helps us to defend our cloud environment against the risks associated with privileged users," says Mo Ahddoud, Chief Information Security Officer, SGN.

"CA Technologies is proud to be a trusted partner in SGN's innovative cloud-first transformation programme," says Marco Comastri, General Manager EMEA, CA Technologies. "It only takes a single, improperly authorised privileged account to cause widespread damage to an organization's infrastructure, intellectual property and brand equity. CA Technologies solutions are used by hundreds of forward-thinking organizations like SGN."

SGN has standardised on CA Privileged Access Manager to protect the applications and data residing in the company's cloud environment, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By providing the right access to the right resources at the right time - and when necessary, monitoring access to prevent privilege abuse - the CA solution is helping to secure the company's digital transformation.

The security solution features numerous best practice capabilities that restrict, log and monitor the activities performed by privileged accounts. Role-based privileged access control and federated access control protect credentials, positively authenticating users and proactively controlling their activity to prevent policy violations, exposures and downtime.

