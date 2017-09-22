Worldwide Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Continues to Decline in the Second Quarter of 2017, According to IDC

Worldwide purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) company revenues were down 16.2% year over year, totaling $728.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Purpose Built Backup Appliance Tracker. Total PBBA open systems factory revenue decreased 16.2% year over year during the quarter with revenues of $657.9 million. Mainframe systems sales were also down 15.4% in 2Q17. Total worldwide PBBA capacity shipped for 2Q17 totaled 858 petabytes, a decrease of 14.9% from 2Q16.

"The PBBA market remains in a state of transition, posting a 16.2% decline in the second quarter of 2017," said Liz Conner, research manager, Storage Systems. "Following a similar trend to the enterprise storage systems market, the traditional backup market is declining as end users and vendors alike explore new technology. Cloud-based backup tiers, hybrid flash arrays, emphasis on replication and data recovery, as well as software-first approaches are all driving a new wave of data protection, including purpose-built appliances."

Total Worldwide PBBA 2Q17 Results

Dell Inc maintained its lead in the overall PBBA market with 55.5% revenue share during the quarter, followed by Veritas with 17.3% share. IBM took the third position with 8.0% while HPE and Oracle tied* for the fourth position with 4.8% and 3.8% market share, respectively.

Notes:

* - IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the revenue share of two or more vendors.

a - Dell Inc. represents the combined revenues for Dell and EMC.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide revenue market share of the top 5 PBBA companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Taxonomy Notes: IDC defines a purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) as a standalone disk-based solution that utilizes software, disk arrays, server engine(s), or nodes that are used for a target for backup data and specifically data coming from a backup application (e.g., NetWorker, NetBackup, TSM, and Backup Exec) or can be tightly integrated with the backup software to catalog, index, schedule, and perform data movement. The PBBA products are deployed in standalone configurations or as gateways. PBBA solutions deployed in a gateway configuration connect to and store backup data on general-purpose storage. Here, the gateway device is serving as the component that is purpose built solely for backup and not for supporting any other workload or application. Regardless of packaging (as an appliance or gateway), PBBAs can have multiple interfaces or protocols. Also, PBBAs often can provide and receive replication to or from remote sites and a secondary PBBA for the purposes of disaster recovery (DR).

IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Purpose Built Backup Appliance Tracker provides vendor share, market size, and forecasts for purpose-built backup appliances. IDC provides key market insights and growth for vendors participating in the PBBA market as well as those that may introduce new products. Revenue and capacity for disk systems behind PBBA gateways is included in the PBBA market sizing and in the forecast. Some PBBA solutions integrate the data movement engine (backup application) with the appliance, while others serve as only a target for incoming backup application data. Both solutions are included in the PBBA market sizing, although segmentation between the two product categories is provided.

