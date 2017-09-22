CSG Wins Market Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

CSG International (NASDAQ CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, announces that Stratecast Frost & Sullivan has awarded the company its 2017 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization Interconnect & Settlement Market Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan's Stratecast leadership award recognizes achievement in Communications Service Provider (CSP) monetization based on leadership in five distinct areas: end-to-end monetization; billing mediation; rating and charging; policy management; and interconnect, settlement and partner management.

CSG has been recognized for its leadership in interconnect and settlements, driven by its Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), the world leader in partner settlement by number of customers, volume and revenue.

"CSG's continued growth over the last few years, particularly with its WBMS solution, is a strong indication that CSP customers find the company's products and solution delivery capabilities to either meet or exceed their expectations," said Karl Whitelock, global director, Stratecast Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics and Monetization Strategy. "In recognition of its ability to lead in global share for the interconnection and settlement market and to address CSP's key challenges, Stratecast awards the 2017 Stratecast Global Market Leadership Award in CSP Monetization for Interconnect & Settlement to CSG."

CSG's WBMS has a large and diverse customer base of approximately 400 of the world's leading CSPs in 120 countries. The solution offers a comprehensive yet cost-effective approach to simplify the control of complex interconnect agreements and processes for optimum revenue and profitability.

"As CSPs offer more digital services to consumers and businesses, the need to connect and share revenues with partners in the digital services ecosystem is growing exponentially," said Ken Kennedy, executive vice president of Product Development at CSG International. "CSPs rely on robust interconnect and settlements solutions to monetize the digital services traffic crossing telecommunications networks each day. This capability is essential to the long-term profitability of CSPs worldwide and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to excellence in this area."

CSG received its Market Leadership Award during an award gala held in Austin, Texas on September 19, 2017.

About CSG International

CSG International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 35 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data and content services, CSG delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, ESPN, Media-Saturn, Orange, Reliance, SingTel Optus, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Vivo and Verizon. For more information, visit our website at www.csgi.com.