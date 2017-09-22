InfoVista and Cato Networks Announce Application Aware Managed SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises

PARIS &InfoVista, the leading provider of application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative digital enterprise, and Cato Networks, jointly announce at the SD WAN Summit in Paris, the availability of an integrated SD WAN gateway solution for enterprises. The solution delivers a global, secure, application aware network, optimized for the cloud and backed by best in class SLAs.

In today's agile digital business environment, enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud services, accessed via the Internet, to reduce costs and to obtain greater flexibility in capacity demand. At the same time, many also need classic MPLS connections for site-to-site connectivity and maintain key applications in their own datacenters. This growing diversity of applications creates increasing strain on legacy networks to deliver the optimal user experience for all applications. Businesses need the ability to securely manage both Internet cloud migration and other WAN assets cost effectively, so that they can deliver the application performance their users and customers demand.

This new solution addresses the problem by providing a cost effective but more capable and agile network that offers enhanced security and application awareness tuned to business priorities and agility. In addition, the solution is enabled through the combination of InfoVista's Ipanema Application Aware SD-WAN and Cato Cloud network service. It delivers globally orchestrated, application-aware SD-WAN together with centralized management of large scale networks and powerful, cloud-based security. This ensures that mission-critical applications can be securely delivered globally with optimal performance based on business objectives across any WAN infrastructure, while reducing costs.

Ipanema's Dynamic WAN Selection (DWS) and Application Control Quality of Service (QoS) features allow each site in the network to select the right transport for each application on a per session basis. Internet-based applications are directed to the Cato Cloud via secure gateway connections by the Ipanema appliance, providing full cloud-based security. The Cato Cloud can also extend this functionality to mobile users, delivering secure and optimized performance to meet the needs of the agile workplace. The global connectivity offered can augment existing MPLS networks with secure cloud access, while enabling hybrid WAN connections, and offers an evolution path to secure, full-Internet connectivity in the future.

