Mendix, Adam Yasan of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, and Nolan Ramsey of EPI-USE to Present: Building New Digital Insurance Products Using Rapid Application Development at Internet of Insurance Conference

BOSTON , Sept.Â Mendix, the fastest and easiest platform to create and continuously improve mobile and web applications, today announced that it will present at the Internet of Insurance conference taking place September 26 27, 2017 in Austin, TX. The presentation will include a discussion of how using a low code platform delivers a better customer experience via new digital insurance products.Â We will converse with Adam Yasan of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company ("BHSI") regarding CINCH and its digital insurance platform, which uses the Mendix low code platform, and we will also feature Nolan Ramsey of EPI USE regarding how using low code application development made it possible to deliver a minimum viable product in less than six months.

In the small commercial insurance industry, there is demand to provide tailored solutions that are more granular in nature, driven by the rise of insurtech startups. Established insurance companies can have a more labor intensive underwriting process and in order to compete on cost and specificity with insurtechs, carriers need to simplify the digital experience of their insurance product offerings.

During the presentation, Adam Yasan ; Nolan Ramsey , Director of Rapid Application Development Solutions at EPI-USE; and a Solution Architech at Mendix, will share how developing using an iterative approach enables direct involvement from business stakeholders, helping insurers to bring new products to market faster.

About the session:

In addition to the presentation, attendees are invited to visit the Mendix and EPI-USE booth for a demo of an IoT connected application that can be used to track goods while in-transit to reduce fraud and loses for property insurance. One of the critical issues facing manufacturers, suppliers, insurance providers and ultimately customers across the supply chain is ensuring that transported goods arrive at their target destination, safe and fit for their purpose. Whilst in transit, there are many factors that can adversely affect cargo, such as exposure to light, temperature increases and decreases, movement, and humidity to name a few. As such, insurers may be required to pay the bill for lost or damaged goods. The application captures critical data of the status of goods (humidity, temperature, light and location) and encrypts the data using blockchain. This eliminates any potential tampering with the data collected about the conditions of the goods. For more information about the building IoT applications using low-code development, visit: https://www.mendix.com/insurance/

