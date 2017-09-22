BOSS Revolution Offers Help Following Earthquakes in Mexico

NEWARK, N.J. , Sept. Following the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Mexico , BOSS Revolution is offering free calling and no fee money transfers from the US to Mexico through Saturday, September 30 , 2017.Â

BOSS Revolution's offer of free calls to Mexico applies to any call made from the popular BOSS Revolution Calling app for the remainder of September.

BOSS Revolution is also waiving all fees on money transfers to Mexico made from its website (www.bossrevolution.com/MoneyTransfer) and from the BOSS Revolution Money app. (BOSS Revolution's money transfer service will return to its low rates to Mexico - as low as $3.99 - on October 1 st.) Funds can be sent directly to bank accounts with many of Mexico's largest banks or to any of the 23,900 BOSS Revolution payout locations throughout Mexico for cash pick-up.

Both the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps are free and available on the iTunes App Store and on Google Play - and through the BOSS Revolution (www.bossrevolution.com) and BOSS Revolution Money Transfer (www.bossrevolution.com/moneytransfer) websites, respectively.

"IDT Telecom serves millions of immigrants, including many with family and friends in Mexico. In response to the horrific damage done by the earthquakes there, we are pitching-in to help our customers and anyone with family in Mexico by offering our money transfer and calling services at no charge," said Bill Pereira , CEO of IDT Telecom.

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), through its IDT Telecom division, provides telecommunications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS RevolutionÂ® and net2phoneÂ® brands. IDT Telecom's wholesale business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

