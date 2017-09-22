CalAmp Partners with GetWireless to Extend Customized IoT Services to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

IRVINE, Calif. , and EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. , Sept. CalAmp (NASDAQ CAMP), a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, and GetWireless, a leading value added distributor,Â have partnered to extend access to CalAmp'sÂ products and solutions into a broader marketplace of value added resellers, system integrators, regional network operators and telematics service providers (TSPs) that deliver customized telematics and IoT services to small and medium sized businesses.

GetWireless will distribute and support CalAmp's vehicle, asset and cargo tracking and management solutions. Specific applications include vehicle risk management services, heavy equipment utilization, maintenance, asset monitoring and location, driver behavior and industrial IoT applications.

"GetWireless is well positioned to address the daily business-critical demands and connectivity challenges of our customers," said Carl Burrow , senior vice president of global sales for CalAmp. "This partnership will expand our sales channels and more effectively penetrate broader marketplace opportunities with small and medium-sized businesses."

"CalAmp telematics products and pioneering systems technology fit well into our portfolio of cellular-based IoT offerings," said Brian Taney , CEO of GetWireless. "Their solutions will allow us to work more collaboratively with the TSP community."

GetWireless will provide pre- and post-sale support for CalAmp products and a host of professional services, to enable value-added resellers and TSPs to focus their time on sales and marketing efforts. These services include scripting and device management support using CalAmp's PEG and PULS programming and device management systems.

For more information, resellers can place orders for the CalAmp products by contacting orders@getwirelessllc.com.

About GetWireless Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

About CalAmp CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp is among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States , certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-partners-with-getwireless-to-extend-customized-iot-services-to-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-300523438.html

SOURCE CalAmp

http://www.calamp.com