Global Video Conferencing Market Report 2017: Shift Towards Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Solutions - Research and Markets

The "Global Video Conferencing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global video conferencing market was valued at US$ 4.98 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017-2025.

Video conferencing refers to video communication among two or more participants in real-time. With the rising globalization of business organizations worldwide, need for flexible, scalable and cost effective communication techniques has grown substantially since the past few years. Video conferencing is a viable solution for organizations to organize online conference thereby eliminating the costs related to traveling and accommodation. Likewise, video conferencing acts as a boon for business entities having multiple geographical locations requiring frequent collaboration. Video conferencing solutions are available both; on-premise as well as cloud-based.

Video conferencing vendors also offer managed solutions with an intent of delivering more feasible and cost-effective solution to consumers. As a result, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards cloud-based solutions due to their low costs as compared to the on-premise deployment. Corporate enterprises and government & defense are the largest consumer segments for these solutions. Due to growing penetration of video conferencing solutions across these segments worldwide, advanced solutions such as high definition (HD) video conferencing services are likely to become popular in the coming years.

The global video conferencing market is highly consolidated in nature with few major players accounting for more than 60% of the total market revenue.

