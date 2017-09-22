Safe-T Appoints Exclusive Networks as a Value-Added Distributor; Starting in the US, DACH, Spain & Portugal

STAMFORD, Connecticut , Sept.Â Safe TÂ (TASE SAFE, OTCQB SFTTY), a provider of software defined access (SDA) solutions, today announced that global value added distributor Exclusive Networks will accelerate Safe T's market entry and growth in the United States and EMEA territories. Initial engagement will be in the US, DACH, Spain and Portugal , with more territories soon to follow suit.

Safe-T's on-demand software-defined perimeter solutions secure access to organizations' applications and services while protecting sensitive information and data. The solutions unify control and management of data without compromising business operations. Safe-T seamlessly restricts access to authorized users, preventing data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud, both in the Cloud or on premises. Safe-T improves operational efficiency and ensures regulatory compliance.

"We are excited about this new partnership and believe there is so much that we can achieve together in these key territories," said Barrie Desmond , Chief Operating Officer of Exclusive Group. "Safe-T's innovative software fits perfectly in our portfolio of disruptive cybersecurity solutions, and we look forward to driving partner recruitment, enablement and collaboration activities."

"Exclusive Networks is strategically important for Safe-T as we face increased interest and demand for our Software-Defined Access solutions in the U.S. and Europe ," said Jorge Gerber , EVP of Sales at Safe-T. "They will be a driving force to extend our reach and add value to new partners in these leading regions."

About Safe-T

Safe-TÂ® Data (http://www.safe-t.com/ ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SAFE, OTCQB: SFTTY), is a provider of Software-Defined Access solutions designed to mitigate attacks on business-critical services and data. Safe-T protects enterprises from unauthorized access to data, services, networks, or APIs; as well as data-related threats, including data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. Safe-T enables organizations to benefit from enhanced productivity, efficiency, security, and improved regulatory compliance.

About Exclusive Group

Exclusive Group (http://www.exclusive-group.com/) is the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group accelerating the growth of disruptive and innovative technologies around the world. Its people are committed to the high-growth imperatives of ambitious IT vendors and fueled by a strong culture of ambition, entrepreneurialism and sustainable growth.

With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Group brings all the essential elements of a proven winning strategy for market entry and growth. Redefining value and enabling new market opportunities through "Disruptive Distribution" is at the heart of the Exclusive Group proposition through its cybersecurity brand, Exclusive Networks, and datacentre transformation division, BigTec. This is complemented by the extensive and innovative capabilities of PASSport Global Services, and the comprehensive, integrated commercial leasing offerings delivered by Exclusive Capital.

