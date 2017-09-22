Quantum-Veritone Artificial Intelligence Solution Wins IBC2017 NewBay Best of Show Award

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Quantum Corp. (NYSE QTM) today announced that aiWARE for XcellisÂ , an on premise and cloud version of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Veritone (NASDAQ VERI), has earned a NewBay Best of Show Award at IBC2017. Award criteria included innovation, feature set, ease of use, versatility and value ROI.

By integrating Veritone's multiengine AI capabilities into a Quantum StorNextÂ®-managed environment, aiWARE for Xcellis brings the power of cloud analytics to on-premise data. Users can now leverage leading-edge cognitive services and applications to extract new value from their video and audio content, including massive stores of archived content that cannot easily be moved to the cloud. Situating powerful AI processing behind corporate firewalls, the Quantum-Veritone solution is ideal for companies with significant investments in on-premise storage and/or specific latency, cost or security requirements for cloud storage.

With aiWARE for Xcellis, media companies can maximize the value of their content to drive greater business success - for example:

The Best of Show Awards at IBC2017 were supported by six NewBay brands: TV Tech Global; its sister publication, TVBEurope; PSNEurope; Audio Media International; Radio World; and Installation. All entries were independently judged prior to the show, and those entries deemed worthy were placed on the Best of Show shortlist. Shortlisted entries were visited by judges at the show and assessed live before winners were determined.

Supporting Quote Keith Lissak , Senior Director, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing, Quantum "Metadata tagging has traditionally been a manual, time-consuming process, making it cost-prohibitive to capture anything more than basic information for large-scale stored content. By enabling fast, automated tagging and cognitive analysis, aiWARE for Xcellis overcomes this challenge and allows users to extract dramatically more value from their digital assets. The NewBay Best of Show Award speaks to the power of this Quantum-Veritone integrated solution, and we look forward to extending its benefits across the media industry."

About Quantum Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

