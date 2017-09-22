55th Design Automation Conference (DAC) Names Executive Committee

The Design Automation Conference (DAC), the premier conference devoted to the design and design automation of electronic systems, has named the members of the 55th DAC Executive Committee. The Executive Committee (EC) oversees the exhibition and trade show, plans the technical program, establishes new initiatives, and manages conference operations and publicity. The 55th DAC will be held at Moscone Center West in San Francisco, CA from June 24 28, 2018.

Dr. Xiaobo Sharon Hu (Sharon), will serve as the general chair for the 55th DAC. Dr. Hu is a professor in the department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana. Her research interests include low-power system design, circuit and architecture design with emerging technologies, embedded and cyber-physical systems, and hardware/software co-design. She has published over 300 papers and holds 6 U.S. patents. She received the NSF Career Award, the Best Paper Award from the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in 2001 and from the IEEE Symposium on Nanoscale Architectures in 2009. One of her papers was selected as The Most Influential Papers of 10 Years by Design, Automation, and Test in Europe Conference (DATE), 2007. She was the Program Chair of DAC in 2016 and TPC Co-Chair of DAC 2014 and 2015. She also served as Associate Editor for several IEEE and ACM journals and is a Fellow of the IEEE.

"For over 55 years DAC has been the event for the electronic design and design automation community and I am honored to be selected as General Chair. Over the next year, I look forward to working with this talented group of volunteers to create a program that showcases breakthroughs and deep insights in not only DAC's traditional topic areas but also new areas such as Machine Learning and AI," said Sharon Hu, General Chair of the 55th DAC Executive Committee.

Dr. Hu has selected a diverse group of volunteers from across the semiconductor, design, research, embedded systems, intellectual property and electronic design automation (EDA) industries to join her on the 2018 Executive Committee. The 55th DAC Executive Committee members are:

To help drive specific topic areas, Dr. Hu has also invited the following top researchers from both industry and academia to serve as Special Focus Committee Chairs:

Corinne Nichols of MP Associates, Inc., serves as conference manager along with Pete Erickson of Hall Erickson, Inc. as exhibit manager.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of experts offer information on recent research, developments, trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Electronic Systems Design Alliance (ESDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.