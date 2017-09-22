CyberData Expands Its Line of SIP Endpoints Into the SMB Security Market With the Secure Access Control Keypad

CyberData Corporation announced today a release of the first in a line of Secure Access Control Endpoints geared specifically to VARs and Integrators in the VoIP market. The new Secure Access Control Keypad from CyberData, who recently released their first SIP enabled Video Intercoms, delivers a cost effective alternative to traditional, hard wired access control endpoints, while carrying the CyberData mark of quality when it comes to SIP enabled Powered over Ethernet endpoints. This new release enables VARs and Integrators to deliver a complete IP Solution to customers using the customer's new or existing IP PBX server.

CyberData's Secure Access Control Keypad securely opens doors and gates via a keypad. It also has the ability to store up to 500 codes, including a "bad code" list that, when activated, will make a phone call and play a pre-recorded message, or can broadcast a multicast message to IP notification endpoints. The Secure Access Control Keypad can be used indoors and is also rated for outdoor use, with optional weather shroud for added protection.

Though the Secure Access Control Keypad is designed to operate with a VoIP PBX, customers without a PBX can still utilize the device in stand-alone mode. Since the device is future-proof, it can be used when a customer upgrades to a new VoIP PBX.

Along with their new SIP-enabled Video Intercoms, this newest release demonstrates CyberData's effort to target the security market with alternative Access Control Endpoints that are more cost-effective than traditional devices, using the existing VoIP infrastructure.

"VARs and Integrators are keys to our success. We want to arm them with unique endpoints that can integrate seamlessly into a customer's VoIP infrastructure, providing them with the features they require, while being cost-effective," said Phil Lembo, President and CEO of CyberData. "The new Secure Access Control Keypad is a natural extension of our line of SIP-enabled Intercoms which already enable secure access. Offering new and innovative access control endpoints enables us to deliver and combine a cost-effective alternative to traditional and proprietary access control systems."

This product is in stock and currently shipping.

To learn more about CyberData's Secure Access Control Keypad, please visit www.CyberData.net

About CyberData Corporation:

CyberData Corporation, in business since 1974, has been a leading OEM design and manufacturing firm that develops peripheral devices for VoIP phone systems that facilitate legacy migration to VoIP, provides IP equivalents to existing analog phone devices and delivers Unified Communications-based Application Specific Endpoints.