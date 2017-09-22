Bruce Moore Elected to TAM Board of Directors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. , Sept.Â Bruce K. Moore, President and GM of Michigan Broadband Services, was elected to the Telecommunications Association of Michigan Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting held Wednesday September 13 , 2017.Â

"We are fortunate to have Bruce join our leadership team," said Scott Stevenson President /Secretary of TAM. "His broad range of experience and innovative vision will be valuable for Michigan's broadband industry."

The Telecommunications Association of Michigan was established in 1935 as the Telephone Association of Michigan. Over the course of its history, the association has grown into Michigan's most effective trade association serving the telecommunications, broadband and networking industry. Our membership includes dozens of broadband, data and video providers along with more than 100 firms who work with our telecom company members, providing equipment, construction services and consulting expertise.

"I sincerely appreciate the confidence of our members, and look forward making a positive contribution on behalf of the TAM family of companies," said Bruce Moore .

Michigan Broadband Services, with offices in Traverse City , Escanaba and Carney MI , is a full-service telecommunications company that offers world class telecommunication services including customized state of the art fiber optic networks.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Bruce Moore at (906) 639-5010 or email at bruce.moore@michbbs.com.

