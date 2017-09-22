Peirce College Partners with Comcast to Provide Students with Low-Cost Internet Service

PHILADELPHIA , Sept.Â As part of its continued efforts to eliminate roadblocks to a college degree for non traditional learners, Peirce College, a 152 year old Philadelphia non profit higher education institution for working adults, has become the first Philadelphia area college to partner with Comcast to offer low cost Internet service and access to affordable computers to its students through the Internet Essentials program.

Launched in 2011 to bridge the digital divide by offering low-cost Internet access, affordable computers and free digital literacy training, Philadelphia -based Comcast has expanded the program to include Peirce as a regional partner, increasing access and ease of enrollment for Peirce students across all income levels.

As digital access has presented an obstacle to enrollment and graduation for many, this partnership will ensure the College's working adult learners have the tools they need to successfully complete their degree and prepare them to navigate work environments that are increasingly becoming more technologically advanced.

"Together, Peirce and Comcast are equipping our students with the support they need to succeed academically, professionally and personally," said Peirce College President and CEO James J. Mergiotti . "This partnership will eliminate many of the barriers to advancement experienced by our students and their families, allowing them to earn their degree, build their careers and support their families for generations to come."

In alignment with the college's two-generation approach to education and workforce development, the in-home computer and Internet service provided by the program will also help bridge the digital divide for students' children and other family members.

"Peirce College is a leader in providing adult learners with the skills they need to achieve their goals and pursue rewarding careers," said Tom Karinshak , Executive Vice President of Customer Service for Comcast Cable and Peirce College Trustee. "By offering a low-cost Internet connection and computer, Internet Essentials will empower Peirce students to access educational resources not just at school but also at home. Students need support at every level of their education, and this collaboration highlights our commitment to providing them the resources they need throughout their journey."

Since its inception, more than 4 million people have benefited from the Comcast Internet Essentials program. Comcast is also running a pilot program for community college students in Colorado and Illinois .

To be eligible, participants must be currently enrolled in Peirce classes and live within the Comcast footprint. The program includes 15/2 Mbps Internet for $9.95 per month + tax, access to low-cost computers for $149.99 + tax, free in-home WiFi, and 40 hours of access to Xfinity WiFi hotspots per month.

Enrollment in Comcast Internet Essentials is available now for all current Peirce students. More information about the partnership is available by contacting Uva Coles, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships, at uccoles@peirce.edu.

About Peirce College Founded in 1865, Peirce College has been providing working adults with affordable education, flexible classes, and personalized support for more than 150 years. Peirce offers bachelor and associate degree programs in the areas of Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Legal Studies, and Master of Science degrees in Healthcare Administration and Organizational Leadership & Management. Located in the heart of Philadelphia , Peirce is a non-profit institution that specializes in serving the unique needs of working adults through both online and on campus education. In 2015, Peirce took life-friendly learning and degree attainment to the next level with the creation of Peirce FitÂ®, a revolutionary learning format that allows students to choose each week whether to attend class in person or online. Through competency-based education in Peirce's IT program, students may also choose a faster, more affordable path to a degree. Peirce College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104 (267-284-5000). Additionally, select programs are accredited by The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the American Bar Association and the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education.

For more information about Peirce College , call 888.467.3472, or visit www.Peirce.edu. Visit Peirce's blog, Peirce Connections, at http://blog.Peirce.edu. Become a fan of Peirce College on Facebook. Follow @PeirceCollege on Twitter. View the Peirce College YouTube Channel.

About Internet Essentials Internet Essentials from Comcast is the nation's largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income Americans. It provides low-cost high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax; the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for under $150 ; and multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online and in person. For more information, or to apply for the program, visit www.InternetEssentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers should call 1-855-765-6995.

About Comcast Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peirce-college-partners-with-comcast-to-provide-students-with-low-cost-internet-service-300522733.html

SOURCE Peirce College

https://www.peirce.edu