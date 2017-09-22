NAB Show New York to Feature ‘TV on Wall Street’ Conference

NAB Show New York will debut the TV on Wall Street program, a one day conference offering a business perspective on the economic influences driving the evolution of media, including new technologies and investment opportunities. Produced in partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence and Summit Ridge Group, the conference will be held Thursday, October 19.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NAB Show New York showcases the best of next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecommunications professionals and runs October 18-19 at the Javits Convention Center.

Leading media executives, analysts and financiers from a range of industry areas will provide attendees with an in-depth overview of investment implications for video services and shed light on revenue potential for multichannel and content providers in the coming years. The conference sessions will also address the challenges, opportunities and growth potential for online, landline and mobile delivery methods expected to dominate the video space.

The conference will kick off with a keynote conversation with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for FOX Television Stations Joe Dorrego, led by Managing Director of Equity Research for Jefferies, LLC John Janedis. Dorrego, who oversees all financial functions for the station group, will address financial factors and industry trends affecting the television business, such as advertising and retransmission consent revenue, changing video consumption behavior, potential new revenue streams, and Wall Street's perception of the television business.

"NAB Show New York's proximity to Wall Street and its focus on media and technology uniquely positions the event to provide a deep dive into factors that are impacting business decisions and the financial state of the industry," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "This new conference will undoubtedly provide attendees with insight and information they can take to the bank and use to manage their investments."

The afternoon keynote will feature Julie Menin, the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, an agency encompassing the key economic and creative sectors of film, TV, theater, music, advertising, publishing, digital content and real estate as it relates to these industries. In total, these portfolios account for over 305,000 jobs, and an economic output of $104 billion. Menin also oversees NYC Media, the largest municipal broadcasting entity in the country, including five TV Stations and a radio station with a reach of 18 million households in a 50-mile radius. Her keynote talk will focus on media's role as a powerful economic driver to the New York economy.

The TV on Wall Street schedule, confirmed to date, is available here. Separate registration is required for TV on Wall Street, which includes access to NAB Show New York exhibits and on-floor sessions. It can be accessed here.

News media registration is available here.

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the Audio Engineering Society's East Coast convention, NAB Show New York will be held October 18-19, 2017 at the Javits Convention Center. With more than 8,806 attendees and 362 exhibitors, NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post. For complete details, visit www.nabshowny.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.