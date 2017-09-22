Survey: Mobile Devices No. 1 for Live Video Communications

TokBox, the live video, real time communications (RTC) company, today announced the results of its first "Live Video in the Spotlight Survey," which evaluates the evolution of live video adoption as well as emerging trends. Among the results, the survey found that mobile has now overtaken laptops and desktops as the most used devices for live video communications.

"Live video has become a standard form of communication, and its adoption has dovetailed with the proliferation of mobile devices," said TokBox CEO Scott Lomond. "That said, adoption and the medium in which live video is used can still vary widely from industry to industry. Cost reduction and increased efficiencies often play a big role in these variances, but that's not always the case. The survey shows that there are some surprising factors driving adoption in many areas."

TokBox surveyed 1,000 users between May and July 2017 and found that:

Additional industry-specific results include:

To find out more, please visit: https://tokbox.com/pdf/Live_Video_Survey_Infographic.pdf

