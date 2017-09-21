Crestron Solves Interoperability Woes with Breakthrough Meeting and Collaboration Solution

Crestron, a global provider of technology solutions that enable people to work more productively and live better lives, announced today the widespread deployment of the Crestron Mercury tabletop conferencing system, a complete tabletop meeting and collaboration system that's easy to provision and manage. Its unified communications (UC) and audio video (AV) all in one solution supports any web collaboration.

The sleek, all-encompassing console is the single tool needed to transform any space into a highly effective collaboration area - at an affordable price point, ranging from $1,998 to $3,200. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Crestron Mercury combines all the must-have scheduling, conferencing, and collaboration features employees need with the fast, secure cloud provisioning and management capabilities required by IT managers. It also helps solve common interoperability challenges, serving as a compatibility gateway for existing in-room conference systems. Crestron Mercury uses Azure IoT Hub, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Service Fabric clusters, and Azure Cosmos DB™ SaaS.

"On average, we host about 8,000 video conferences per month, but it's usually tough to conduct those in the smaller huddle spaces our employees sometimes prefer," said Brent Daniel, UCC Solutions Engineer for Unum Group. "Mercury's flexibility in sharing AV data allows us to quickly expand the types of spaces that can accommodate video calls with minimal effort from my team."

"We designed Mercury to address common meeting-related headaches in today's increasingly mobile workplace," said Ted Colton, VP of UC Strategy at Crestron. "Companies need to walk into a room and get to work - not waste time fumbling with technology. Because of Mercury's price point, a seamless meeting experience is accessible for businesses of all sizes, regardless of their existing web collaboration setup."

Sam George, Director of Microsoft Azure IoT, Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft is committed to supporting partners that are addressing the evolving needs of the modern workplace. Crestron's use of Microsoft Azure services like Azure IoT Hub ensures not only the performance businesses need, but also offers global scale and support for Mercury devices."

Additional product details include:

Learn more

For more information about Crestron Mercury, including specifications, photos, pricing, and accessories, visit crestron.com/mercury.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2017 Crestron Electronics, Inc.