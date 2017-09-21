Clustrix and MEGAZONE Partner to Offer Scale-out Database in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Â Clustrix announced a consulting and reseller partnership with MEGAZONE to provide ClustrixDB, the leading scale out and drop in MySQL replacement database, as part of MEGAZONE's Enterprise Cloud Service. MEGAZONE is the top ranking premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Asia's 1 premier partner and the largest premier consulting partner in Korea. MEGAZONE has been offering their enterprise cloud service as part of their core business since 2009. They are known to be cloud innovators and leaders in the AWS market.

"With this partnership, we are very pleased to offer ClustrixDB as a service on the AWS cloud for our enterprise customers in Korea and Asia . ClustrixDB is a leading edge, distributed OLTP database and drop-in MySQL replacement that scales-out horizontally and elastically," said Lee Joo -wan, CEO, MEGAZONE. "As a leading cloud computing company in Korea, we will be able to provide more competitive services to our customers and become a leader in the larger Asian market."

"MEGAZONE provides excellent support and has a best-practice total cloud lifecycle methodology for transitioning enterprises to the AWS cloud, from introduction, to construction, operation and adoption," said Mike Azevedo , CEO, Clustrix. "We are excited for the opportunity to expand ClustrixDB's market penetration in the Korean and Asian markets with MEGAZONE's cloud consulting know-how, experience and track record for success."

About Clustrix Clustrix delivers the world's leading scale-out SQL database perfectly suited for high-value, high-performance OLTP applications that run on premise or in the cloud. ClustrixDB is a drop-in MySQL replacement and is known for its on-demand scalability, high availability, resiliency, ACID compliance, and shared-nothing architecture. ClustrixDB avoids the expensive redesign and redevelopment of MySQL applications and data architectures required by the typical MySQL scaling techniques such as replication and sharding. ClustrixDB is an ideal solution for businesses such as ad tech, e-commerce, gaming, and large web and mobile businesses. ClustrixDB delivers more than twenty-five trillion transactions per month for customers including AOL, Nielsen, Match, MakeMyTrip, Photobox, Rakuten, and Symantec. ClustrixDB is available in software that runs on commodity hardware and on any cloud. Clustrix is headquartered in San Francisco . www.clustrix.com

