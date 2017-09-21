Verizon customers with family and friends in Mexico can connect for free following powerful earthquake

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Following Tuesday's devastating earthquake in Mexico , Verizon is supporting customers with loved ones potentially impacted by this terrible tragedy by offering free wireless and wireline calling from the U.S. to Mexico to help connect them with family and friends.

"For the second time in just two weeks, residents of Mexico are recovering from another devastating earthquake," said Tami Erwin , Executive Vice President, Verizon Wireless Operations. "We know how important it is for our customers to be able to connect with their loved ones and we want them to know we are here for them."

"Our thoughts are with the people of Mexico and our customers here in the U.S. who are worried about family and friends," said Ken Dixon , Senior Vice President, Wireline Operations for Verizon. "We want our residential landline customers to know they can pick up the phone and dial directly to find loved ones potentially affected by this devastating earthquake, without expense."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/

Media contact: Albert Aydin 908-559-7513 @albertaydin

Kim Ancin 908.801-0500 kimberly.ancin@verizonwireless.com

Related Links http://www.verizon.com/ https://www.verizonwireless.com/ http://www.verizonenterprise.com/ http://www.verizon.com/about/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verizon-customers-with-family-and-friends-in-mexico-can-connect-for-free-following-powerful-earthquake-300522879.html

SOURCE Verizon

http://www.verizon.com