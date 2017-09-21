Capgemini strengthens its global leadership in Digital Commerce with latest acquisition: U.S. eCommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group

PARIS and CHICAGO , Sept.Â Capgemini, a global leader in consulting and technology services, announced today the acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award winning digital and global commerce service provider with deep expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois , LYONSCG accelerates the Group's growth strategy focused on digital, notably in North America . Along with Capgemini's recent acquisition of Itelios, a prominent European Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions provider, this addition enables Capgemini to meet the digital customer experience needs of its clients around the world, and positions the Group as a global leader for Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions.

"LYONSCG creates world-class digital commerce experiences. With their focus on design and innovation, and their passion for nurturing talent and a customer-centric approach, they are a perfect fit with Capgemini," comments John Mullen , Head of Application Services in North America and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini. "We are committed to enabling global brands to deliver seamless, modern and brand-differentiating customer experiences that turn systems of record into systems of engagement. The addition of LYONSCG strengthens our digital capabilities and further equips us to offer clients comprehensive solutions for unified commerce. LYONSCG brings extensive Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise. This, combined with our existing strength in Salesforce Service Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, affirms our position as a leading Salesforce partner for delivering tangible business results."

Founded in 2003, LYONSCG works with a number of leading retail and B2B brands such as GoPro, Titleist/FootJoy, Timex, Charlotte Russe , Vince, and Bayou Steel. Its capabilities include digital strategy, experience design, and eCommerce implementation. With more than 300 people across North America and the UK, LYONSCG is one of the largest independent digital commerce firms. The company has deep expertise with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and other commerce platforms. Leading practice areas also include SAP Hybris and Magento. LYONSCG is the recipient of numerous awards for outstanding client work, as well as partner awards for excellence. Most recently, LYONSCG was named the '2017 Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Delivery Partner of the Year' for best-in-class client implementations and levels of support1.

"At LYONSCG we live, eat and breathe commerce. This focus has earned us industry recognition for creating exceptional digital experiences. Joining the Capgemini family will enable us to strengthen and expand our services for clients around the world. In addition, there is a tremendous opportunity to integrate our capabilities with Capgemini's holistic approach to digital transformation, and support the many clients who are on this extensive journey right now. We are very excited about this next stage in our company and the many opportunities it presents for both our employees and clients," comments Rich Lyons , CEO and Co-Founder, LYONSCG.

"Capgemini is a leading partner of Salesforce and we are thrilled to see them expand their Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise with the addition of LYONSCG," said Marc Benioff , Chairman and CEO, Salesforce.

Adds Paul Hermelin , Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group: "After the recent acquisition of Itelios in Europe , Capgemini continues to invest to become a prime partner of Salesforce in e-commerce and to keep our clients at the forefront of their marketplace."

The Capgemini Group is an established global leader in Digital and Cloud services which currently represent 35% of revenues2. The addition of LYONSCG will create synergy with Capgemini's emphasis on delivering business results through comprehensive digital strategy and solutions. With LYONSCG, Capgemini's leadership position will be further enhanced, notably in the fields of digital customer experience and digital commerce for clients' customer journeys. Building on extensive technology heritage combined with business consulting and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini is partnering with the world's leading brands to define and deliver digital ambition, new business models, and agile operations.

The Capgemini Group was recently positioned in the winner's circle for HfS Research 2017 Blueprint Report: Salesforce Services3.

The transaction is due to close in the weeks to come.

About Capgemini With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting and technology services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion . Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on RightshoreÂ®, its worldwide delivery model. Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com.

