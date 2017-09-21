net2phone's SIP Trunking Solution Is Certified Interoperable with Panasonic's Communication Platforms

NEWARK, N.J. , Sept. 20, 2017 Â Â net2phone, a global provider of cloud based communications solutions, announced today that its SIP Trunking service has been certified for Panasonic's KX NS700 and KX NS1000 communication platforms. The certification was conducted by tekVizion, an independent testing laboratory (www.tekVizion.com).

"Panasonic is excited that net2phone's SIP Trunking has been certified through tekVizion to be used with our KX-NS700 and KX-NS1000 unified communication platforms," said Kent Ikeda , director for Panasonic's Business Communications Unit. "This certification will help reduce customer costs, which aligns with our goal of providing unparalleled and cost-effective products and services. Following this certification, we're looking forward to a new phase in our relationship with net2phone."

net2phone's SIP Trunking solution is certified interoperable with a wide array of IP-PBX networks, now including Panasonic's advanced platforms. "net2phone's interoperable SIP Trunking and cloud-based PBX solutions allow customers to choose whether they want to keep their on-premise PBX, such as Panasonic's platforms, or move to net2phone's cloud-based phone system. Through our channel partners, we can help businesses make a seamless transition to a robust, feature-rich solution that will dramatically reduce their costs while enhancing their opportunities for collaboration and customization," said Zali Ritholtz, net2phone's Chief Operating Officer.

Features of the net2phone Hosted PBX and SIP Trunking services include:

