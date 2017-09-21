Cambium Networks Announces New cnPilotâ„¢ e502S Outdoor Wi-Fi Access Point

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Sept.Â Cambium Networks announced today the latest addition to its popular cnPilot outdoor family of access points the cnPilot e502S Outdoor 802.11ac Outdoor Access Point (AP). Meeting the unique coverage and density requirements of outdoor connectivity applications, the e502S operates in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and provides optimal coverage in narrow geographies and noise isolation with its 30o coverage beam. The integrated high gain antenna not only provides connectivity to stations located at longer distances but also improves performance in noisy environments. The small footprint with integrated antenna along with narrow coverage and high gain makes it especially suitable to be deployed on street poles in place for lights and signs. e502S modules can also be co located in clusters of sectors to satisfy the demand of dense crowds such as at sports stadiums, concert venues, special events, and other public areas with high user density. The e502S complements the 120o coverage provided by the e501S and the 360o omnidirectional e500, providing a complete set of outdoor Wi Fi coverage solutions.Â Â

The e500 series of outdoor Wi-Fi APs include an auxiliary port that provides power-over-Ethernet out and data connectivity that enables a number of deployment options. Network operators will frequently attach a CCTV camera to the auxiliary port to enhance safety and security. If the e500 is deployed in a remote location, the network operator may use Cambium Networks point-to-point or point-to-multipoint fixed wireless networking solutions to provide integrated backhaul using the auxiliary port.

Like all cnPilot access points, the new e502S is managed by Cambium's cnMaestroâ„¢ management system, which provides management and controller services, available in the cloud and on-premise configurations. cnMaestro also includes a configuration optimized for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) that allows the MSP to effectively manage discreet private networks within a single management platform - delivering operational efficiency and control.

The cnPilot and cnMaestro solution is field-proven and meets the high standards of demanding system integrators. "Wi-Fi is the access layer where most interactions take place. We have deployed Cambium Networks' cnPilotâ„¢ indoor and outdoor solutions in many major deployments," said Bruce McGregor , General Manager, Southern Rework. "We prefer to recommend e400 enterprise Wi-Fi indoor modules and e500 enterprise Wi-Fi outdoor modules, with an ePMPâ„¢ distribution network, managed by the cnMaestroâ„¢ management system. This package of technology is proven to be reliable and cost-effective and is now deployed for business and industrial customers in more than 50 sites on Australia's Eastern Seaboard."

"With the addition of the e502S, Cambium Networks offers more options than ever before for outdoor access points," said Vibhu Vivek , Senior Vice President of Products at Cambium Networks. "With our e500 series outdoor APs and our e410 and e600 indoor APs, network operators can now find under one roof, all of the needed options to deploy a cutting edge high performance yet affordable, frictionless cloud managed enterprise network."

The cnPilot e502S is available for ordering now. Please contact a Cambium Networks reseller for details.

About Cambium Networks Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of trusted wireless solutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over seven million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India , Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com.

