Evolve IP Recognized in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Report

WAYNE, Pa. , Sept. Evolve IP, The Cloud Strategy Company , today announced that its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution was recognized in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities for Disaster Recovery as a Service report. Offerings were evaluated based on four use cases across fifteen weighted critical capabilities. Evolve IP was also positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service.

Based on Evolve IP's exclusive survey of over 2,000 IT professionals and senior executives, the need for offsite, cloud-based disaster recovery, has never been greater. One in three respondents to the survey indicated that they had suffered an incident that required disaster recovery. While big natural disasters such as Hurricanes Irma and Harvey are clearly devastating to a business, other disasters, like server failure and cyber-attacks, can be just as harmful and are more common.

Evolve IP is uniquely positioned to help businesses recover from these incidents with a disaster recovery suite that ranges from fully managed DR to self-managed solutions to essential cloud backups. Taking a strategic approach to DR, Evolve IP deploys a Purpose-BuiltTM solution that is integrated with a company's current infrastructure and customized to meet their targeted recovery timeframes, budget and compliance needs.

"We are pleased to be recognized again in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Disaster Recovery as a Service Report," said Scott Kinka , Chief Technology Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "When you consider the number of ransomware attacks, large-scale natural disasters, and the continued growth of data, 2017 has been a big wake-up year for executives around disaster recovery as a service. We expect that these kinds of events will bring DRaaS to the budgeting table and expect to see an increased number of deployments in 2018."

One of the world's fastest-growing cloud strategy companies, Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises across the globe and to more than 210,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. For more information about Evolve IP please visit: www.evolveip.net.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

