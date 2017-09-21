Digium Announces Full Schedule for 14th Annual AstriCon with Sessions and Workshops across 5 Parallel Tracks

DigiumÂ , Inc., the AsteriskÂ Company, today revealed the schedule for AstriCon 2017. The 14th annual edition of the Asterisk Open Source Conference and Exhibition will feature 55 sessions with content designed for Asterisk novices and experts alike. This year's AstriCon will be held October 3 5, 2017, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. To view the full schedule or to register for the conference, visit the official event site www.astricon.net.

AstriCon 2017 contains multiple content tracks offering attendees a variety of options. During the three-day event topics will include security, Asterisk-based distributions, Asterisk tutorials, Asterisk case studies, speech technology, how to build scalable and resilient solutions, and IoT. Notable highlights include:

"AstriCon provides a learning opportunity driven by community interest and adoption of Asterisk and all things open source," said David Duffett, Worldwide Community Director for the Asterisk Open Source project. "AstriCon is designed for collaboration and education, not only about Asterisk, but also a host of other tools to enhance and facilitate valuable open source business solutions. From Tuesday's opening session focused on Telco, to the many content-rich events, there will be something for everyone to take away."

AstriCon 2017 is sponsored by Digium as well as Platinum Sponsors BICOM Systems, Yealink and Telnyx; and by Gold Sponsors Grandstream and Inteliquent. Additional sponsors include Algo, CallCabinet, Cepstral, Greenfield Tech, KHOMP, Loway, Lumenvox, NETXUSA, Obihai, OpenVox, OrecX, Sangoma, Simwood, Teledynamics and Teli.

Digium is once again pleased to partner with TMC to promote the event to a broader audience. TMC has helped support other Digium events, including Asterisk World, with training sessions, video production, attendee registration and exhibit management. Companies interested in sponsoring AstriCon and participating on the EXPO floor should contact Joe Fabiano at TMC: +1 (203) 852-6800, ext. 132.

About AstriCon AstriCon is the longest-running event devoted to all things Asterisk, a free and open source framework for building communications applications that is downloaded nearly 2 million times per year. AstriCon's mission is to expand awareness and knowledge of Asterisk. Attendees will learn about trends in Asterisk use, the growing Asterisk ecosystem, the newest applications and a wide range of in-depth technical topics from Asterisk developers, users and entrepreneurs. AstriCon will be held October 3-5, 2017 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Registration is open at www.astricon.net.

About Digium DigiumÂ®, Inc. provides AsteriskÂ® software, telephony hardware, and on-premises and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium Switchvox Cloud and other cloud-based products and services are offered through Digium Cloud Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digium, Inc. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org.

The Digium logo, Digium, Asterisk, Asterisk SCF, Switchvox, Asterisk Business Edition, AsteriskNOW, Asterisk Appliance and the Asterisk logo are trademarks of Digium, Inc. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.