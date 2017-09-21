Spok Solutions Achieve SOC 2 Type II and JITC Certifications

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ SPOK) and the leader in healthcare communications, announced that its paging, secure messaging, and emergency notification solutions have earned Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II validation. This designation follows an extensive audit performed by a leading global professional services firm. The audit confirms that Spok's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, integrity, availability, privacy, and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is the most widely recognized method for sharing independently reviewed information about a service organization's internal controls.

"Cybersecurity has become a top priority for executives in all industries, but especially in healthcare," said Tom Saine, CISSP, Chief Information Officer of Spok, Inc. "As the trusted name and leader in healthcare communications, being SOC 2 Type II certified demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers. We're invested in maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance."

Several Spok solutions also have received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification and are now listed on the Department of Defense Unified Capabilities Approved Products List. This includes the latest versions of Spok® pc/psap, a 911 call center call-taking and dispatch console; Spok MediaSTAR call recording; and Spok's IP phone tracking gateway. Communications between servers, workstations, and PBX phone systems among all Spok solutions are fully encrypted to keep data secure.

The accreditation means these Spok solutions meet or exceed the levels of security and interoperability required by the U.S. government and the U.S. military. JITC certification covers Information Assurance (IA) Accreditation from the Defense IA/Security Accreditation Working Group (DSAWG) and Interoperability Certification (IOC) from the Joint Staff (JS).

To earn JITC certification, Spok completed rigorous federal government testing and compliance processes under real-life conditions. JITC serves the Defense Information Systems Agency, combatant commands, the Department of Defense, other federal agencies, U.S. allies, coalition partners, and commercial vendors.

"Spok solutions have been put to the test, and our SOC 2 Type II and JITC certifications demonstrate that they meet the rigorous requirements needed to protect sensitive information," said Vincent D. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. "These accomplishments assure our customers in healthcare and public safety that Spok solutions offer the flexibility and security they need for critical communications."

