Ruckus Simplifies Channel Programs to Better Recognize Key Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Ruckus, a part of Brocade, today announced it has simplified its Channel Partner Programs to two tiers to better recognize and incentivize top performing partners. The simplified programs allow the company to re invest in channel and solution provider partners by making it easier to identify high achieving partners. The programs also give distributor and solution provider channel partners the opportunity for increased profitability with access to Ruckus' wired and wireless products, enhanced sales enablement tools and visibility into customer leads and requirements. In addition to its current strong Hospitality and MDU specialization programs, Ruckus is also announcing channel programs focused on Smart City, Large Public Venue and Education to recognize and reward partners that offer unique capabilities and who have demonstrated repeated success with Ruckus in these segments. Â

"As a company fully committed to the channel, we understand our success is determined by our partners," said Ian Whiting , chief commercial officer, Ruckus. "Since day one we've never competed with our partners, unlike competitors. With a comprehensive wired/wireless portfolio, partners have an opportunity to increase their profitability by 40 percent when selling these products together. There's never been a better time to partner with Ruckus."

The specialization programs provide partners in key vertical markets, including Hospitality, Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs), Higher Education, Smart City and Large Public Venue (LPV), access to complete solutions that deliver robust networks with seamless connectivity using Ruckus wired and wireless products. Ruckus' diverse and innovative product portfolio allows partners to go into emerging markets that are typically difficult to enter. The specialized programs are available to our global Elite Partners in the Ruckus Partner Program.

"We are simplifying our programs to make it easy to engage with Ruckus, provide access to our diverse portfolio and give partners the opportunity to boost their profitably with rich incentives," said Raelyn Kritzer , senior director of worldwide partner programs, Ruckus. "Our specialization programs give partners the opportunity to use our leading-edge technologies and demonstrated success to lead in markets such as Hospitality/MDU, Smart City, LPV, Education and other key verticals."

Partner Support "We've had great success deploying Ruckus solutions, including deployments such as Angel Stadium, that serves over 45,000 fans, and the New York Staten Island Ferry, that serves over 75,000 commuters daily," said Alessandro Feitosa , vice president of solutions engineering, 5bars. "Stadiums, Transportation Hubs and Arenas are often challenging RF environments, with unique application and solution requirements, so it makes sense to highlight integrators such as 5Bars, with the right mix of specialized skills."

"High performance connectivity is fast becoming a requirement in many North American countries for key verticals including Smart City, LPV and Education environments," said Kevin Roper , chief operating officer, Cynergy Technology. "The simplified and specialization programs at Ruckus give us opportunity to sell complete wired and wireless products, making our solutions more valuable to customers. These programs give us more value-added services during our engagement with customers, ultimately helping us make the sale."

"Ruckus is an innovator in Channel Partner Programs," said Eric Jotti, director general, Interway. "In addition to giving us access to disruptive wired and wireless technologies, the program aims to reward us for helping our customers in all verticals deploy the best connectivity networking systems. Ruckus strives to reward its top-performing channel partners directly, eliminating the middle-tier layers and making it easy to do business with the company."

"We're excited to be part of the new Ruckus Smart City Specialist program," said Al Brown , chief executive officer, SmartWAVE Technologies. "This program helps highlight its leadership in the Smart City market, and promotes our proven expertise in deploying Ruckus infrastructure and related solutions in cities of all sizes."

Program Availability The Smart City and LPV Channel Specialization Programs are available today. The simplified Partner Program, along with the Education Specialization Program, will start in Q1 2018. If you are a new Channel Partner interested in selling Ruckus solutions, visit https://www.ruckuswireless.com/partners.

About Ruckus Ruckus, a business unit of Brocade, delivers simply better connections, so you can deliver awesome customer experiences. Ruckus' high-performance network infrastructure provides secure, reliable access to applications and services no matter how tough the environment. Ruckus innovates across wireless and wired technology to meet industry-specific needs. When connectivity really matters, organizations turn to Ruckus. #simplybetterconnections

About Brocade BrocadeÂ® (NASDAQ: BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's world of digital business. (www.brocade.com)

Brocade Contacts Media Relations Investor Relations Agnes Toan Michael Iburg 408.250.1814 408.333.0233 atoan@brocade.com miburg@brocade.com

