ALLNET.ITALIA Signs Up to Distribute StarLeaf’s UC OpenCloud

LONDON &StarLeaf, the leading cloud communications provider, has announced a distribution agreement with ALLNET.ITALIA SpA, Italy's high value added distributor specializing in information technology and telecommunications. The relationship places ALLNET.ITALIA, a leading Polycom distributor, in a position to market best of breed video meeting solutions that pair the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud with Polycom's range of video collaboration systems.

With the full support of all local parties, and under the patronage of ALLNET.ITALIA, this groundbreaking agreement paves the way for StarLeaf and Polycom to meet in the channel, and serve both mid-market and enterprise businesses with an end to end solution for video collaboration. In addition to addressing the collaboration needs of businesses that are new to video, ALLNET.ITALIA, and its resellers, will also help businesses migrate their current video deployments to the cloud, this includes any systems from any third party manufacturer including Polycom, Avaya, Cisco, etc.

"Partnering with StarLeaf strengthens our position as a leading provider of collaboration solutions," said Emiliano Papadopoulos, CEO of ALLNET.ITALIA. "The pairing of the OpenCloud with Polycom's video endpoints allows our resellers to continue to lead and serve the market. Particularly as their customers look for solutions that are fully interoperable with everything else and that are proven to lower total cost of ownership and increase productivity."

"The partnership with StarLeaf is in line with our Corporate strategy aiming to extend the collaboration with partners in UC and Cloud world, to strengthen our leadership in the market. At the same time, ALLNET.ITALIA represents the reliable and ideal partner to proceed in this direction," said Claudio Mignone, Country Manager, Italy, Polycom.

The combination of Polycom RealPresence and StarLeaf UC OpenCloud provides users with a best-of-breed collaboration solution. Polycom RealPresence delivers an unmatched user experience, while StarLeaf UC OpenCloud provides a rich communications environment that allows users to make and receive point-to-point video calls, as well as schedule and join video conferences. The UC OpenCloud is unique in its ability to deliver universal connectivity, allowing Polycom users to connect with any Skype for Business user or anyone on any other video system i.e. Cisco, etc. StarLeaf UC OpenCloud works with all Polycom endpoints, including RealPresence, and HDX series, and will also work for any H.323 systems too.

"This new relationship promises to be a powerhouse that fuses our advanced cloud technology and innovation with one of Italy's most innovative and trusted distribution brands," said Mauro Spagnoli, Country Manager, Italy, StarLeaf. "We are excited for the future and to be working with ALLNET.ITALIA."

About ALLNET.ITALIA

ALLNET.ITALIA S.p.A. is a high added-value distributor, specialized in innovative ICT and telecommunications solutions.

Founded in 2000 in Bologna, ALLNET.ITALIA S.p.A. has a strategic alliance with the leading German distributor ALLNET GmbH founded in Munich in 1991 with operations across Europe and globally.

The company's focus concentrates on vertical professional markets, working in close contact with its partners and supplying infrastructural solutions and ICT applications.

Through constant research of innovative technologies and a young, highly specialised and qualified team, it supplies complete ICT solutions for small and medium companies as well as public, financial and industrial institutions.

ALLNET.ITALIA works exclusively indirectly through a system integrator, ISP, installators and certified resellers across the whole of Italy, as well as nearby countries.

About StarLeaf UC OpenCloud

UC OpenCloud is powered by StarLeaf, which delivers secure, reliable and rich conferencing and direct calling services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. UC OpenCloud is available to serve all makes of video systems and provides infrastructure as a service, centralized management and delivers interoperability between all video endpoints including Polycom, Cisco, Lifesize (H.323/SIP) and connectivity with Skype for Business users.

For more information please visit www.ucopencloud.com