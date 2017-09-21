Kronaby Selects Lionbridge to Introduce Its "Beautifully Smart" Connected Watches to Global Markets

WALTHAM, Mass. and GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Sept.Â Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.,Â Â the world's most trusted translation and digital communications company, today announced that Â Kronaby, a Swedish designer of striking connected smartwatches, has selected Lionbridge to support the launch of its first global product line. As a premium watch brand that specializes in designing smart products, high quality is a top priority. By joining forces with Lionbridge, Kronaby is able to reach and engage global consumers in their native language.

To enable a seamless ecommerce experience with personalized content, Lionbridge integrated its technologies and translation processes with Kronaby's Sitecore content management system using the Sitecore connector. Lionbridge's integrated Sitecore technology solution enables Kronaby to provide content with global consistency and local relevance, ensuring optimal ecommerce experiences for global consumers while reducing translation costs.

"As retail and ecommerce businesses continue to expand globally, providing localized, relevant content in the right language at the right time is key for brands to successfully reach target customers and partners across global markets. We are committed to solving the multilingual content challenges by delivering innovative solutions and services that help enhance customer experiences," said Mikko Hakkarainen , Director, Lionbridge Nordics. "Our partnership with Sitecore allows us to provide integrated solutions for retail businesses such as Kronaby. Together we are able to deliver personalized content while maintaining brand consistency across all channels."

Traditional translation processes can be expensive and often involve long turnaround times, resulting in delays and missed deadlines. With a combination of global scale translation processes and seamless connectivity to content platforms such as Sitecore, Lionbridge allows global organizations to instantly export and re-import all web content for localization. As a result, turnaround times can be reduced by up to 60 percent, enabling clients to reach global audiences faster with lower costs and less effort.

"Lionbridge for Sitecore simplifies global content management by combining a complete end-to-end translation platform with leading content management capabilities into a single solution," said PÃ¥l Borge, CEO, ANIMA. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Lionbridge to deliver a fully integrated digital execution model that helps ecommerce and retail businesses meet their goals with speed, quality and efficiency."

About Kronaby

Kronaby is a premium contemporary watch brand from Sweden launched by ANIMA, a technology company that specializes in designing smart, connected products. By combining state-of-the art Scandinavian design together with world leading engineering and Swiss watchmaking tradition, Kronaby represents a whole new generation of beautiful and classical watches enhanced with human technology.

To learn more, visit www.kronaby.com

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 800 world-leading brands. Using innovative cloud technology platforms and global crowd of more than 100,000 professional cloud workers, Lionbridge provide detail-critical business processes, including translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions that ensure global brand consistency, local relevancy and technical usability across all touch points of the customer lifecycle.

To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

