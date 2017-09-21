The Meet Group to Acquire LOVOO

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, today announced it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire LOVOO, a social dating app, for $70 million in cash, inclusive of a $5 million contingent earn out. This acquisition furthers The Meet Group's strategy to innovate, acquire, and build the largest mobile portfolio of brands for meeting new people. The LOVOO acquisition is expected to expand The Meet Group's global footprint, increase the company's scale and profitability, and diversify its business model by adding expertise in subscription and in app purchasing.

LOVOO is a social and mobile technology company based in Germany:

Key highlights of the expected scale of The Meet Group plus LOVOO include:

Financial impact of acquisition:

Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group, said, "We are very excited to expand our global footprint and add LOVOO to our portfolio of apps. LOVOO is our third strategic acquisition in the last 12 months and will represent our largest single app in terms of traffic. We are focused on accelerating growth across our portfolio of brands through innovating our livestreaming video product and sharing best practices in monetization and engagement across the portfolio."

The Company expects that LOVOO will remain a separate brand and standalone mobile application following the closing of the acquisition, and that LOVOO's headquarters will remain in Dresden, Germany. The Company has extended offers to all of LOVOO's 97 full time employees. LOVOO's Co-Founder and CEO Benjamin Bak has agreed to assist with the transition for six months after closing. Effective upon closing, Florian Braunschweig, current COO and Co-Founder, has agreed to take over leadership of LOVOO as the new General Manager and Managing Director. The rest of the LOVOO management team is expected to remain in place.

David Clark, Chief Financial Officer of The Meet Group, added, "We expect the acquisition to close in October 2017, to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS and to generate additional free cash flow for The Meet Group in 2018 and beyond. This acquisition is expected to help further diversify our revenue streams with 48% of LOVOO's revenue coming from subscriptions and 24% from in-app purchasing."

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is serving as legal counsel to The Meet Group.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is a fast-growing portfolio of mobile apps designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Using innovative products and sophisticated data science, The Meet Group keeps its approximately 2.7 million mobile daily active users engaged and originates untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. The Meet Group offers advertisers the opportunity to reach customers on a global scale with hundreds of millions of daily mobile ad impressions. The Meet Group utilizes high user density, economies of scale, and leading monetization strategies with the goal of maximizing adjusted EBITDA. The Company's apps - currently MeetMe®, Skout®, Tagged®, and Hi5® - let users in more than 100 countries chat, share photos, stream live video, and discuss topics of interest, and are available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages. For more information, please visit http://www.themeetgroup.com.

About LOVOO

Founded in 2012, LOVOO is a leading European dating app and the largest German-speaking dating app by downloads. The privately held company is based in Dresden and Berlin, Germany, and is available in 15 languages to its 1.9 million mobile daily active users. LOVOO changes people's lives by changing how they meet through innovative location-based algorithms and app radar features helping people find successful matches. Learn more about LOVOO by visiting LOVOO.com, downloading the app on iPhone or Android, subscribing to the LOVOO blog, or following LOVOO on Twitter and Facebook.

