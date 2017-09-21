NGDATA to Present “Is the Martech Stack Missing Its Brain?” Webinar Featuring Research Analyst Brandon Purcell

NGDATA,Â the customer experience management solutions company, today announced details of its upcoming webinar, "Is the Martech Stack Missing Its Brain " taking place Wednesday, September 27th at 1 00pm EDT. Presented by guest speaker Forrester Research's Brandon Purcell and Rob Romano of NGDATA, this webinar will examine how companies can achieve customer centric marketing and share best practices for transforming marketing strategies to deliver the most relevant customer experiences.

Webinar: "Is the Martech Stack Missing Its Brain?"

To truly connect with customers at every micro-moment, marketing needs a major mind-shift in their approach and the technology they use. They must have access to all customer data to engage the way customers want - as individuals. Armed with this intelligence, companies will know who is an active or inactive customer, their spending habits, churn propensities, who to upsell to, what channels to engage through, timeliness, and who is searching for what and when.

â€¢ How to turn static, manual "next best guess programs" into intelligent, automated "next best experience" programs;

â€¢ How to make the most out of current Martech strategies and investments;

â€¢ How to effectively manage, analyze and deploy multi-source data to power connected experiences;

â€¢ The technology needed to truly add the "brain" necessary to allow the ecosystem of marketing tools to create a results-oriented marketing and customer experience engine.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 1:00pm EDT

To register for this free webinar, please visit: https://www.ngdata.com/webinar-is-the-martech-stack-missing-its-brain/

